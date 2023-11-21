Watch: RUSH's ALEX LIFESON Joins TOOL Onstage In Toronto

RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson joined TOOL on stage last night (Monday, November 20) at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to play the "10,000 Days" track "Jambi".

According to the RUSH fan site Rush Is A Band, Lifeson and TOOL led into the song with a little snippet of RUSH's "A Passage To Bangkok", then inserted a bit of "2112: Overture" in the middle. Alex also did some soloing towards the end.

Earlier today, Lifeson took to his Instagram to share a backstage photo with TOOL guitarist Adam Jones, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "What an honour and delight it was playing with one of my favourite bands last night. I've loved @toolmusic since the first time I listened to them. They are such a great band and I am lucky to call them friends.

"One of the many high points of the evening was gifting my @epiphone Les Paul to @adamjones_tv. His playing is inspirational and speaks to my soul like no other guitarist. Respecto, brother."

Lifeson last year performed alongside RUSH bandmate Geddy Lee at two tribute concerts for late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles.

Lifeson has had a couple of health issues in recent years, including arthritis and a surgery for long-standing stomach problems.

In 2021, Alex said that there's "no way RUSH will ever exist again" following the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

"RUSH ended in 2015," he said. "There's no way RUSH will ever exist again because Neil's not here to be a part of it. And that's not to say that we can't do other things and we can't do things that benefit our communities and all of that."