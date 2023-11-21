  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: RUSH's ALEX LIFESON Joins TOOL Onstage In Toronto

November 21, 2023

RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson joined TOOL on stage last night (Monday, November 20) at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena to play the "10,000 Days" track "Jambi".

According to the RUSH fan site Rush Is A Band, Lifeson and TOOL led into the song with a little snippet of RUSH's "A Passage To Bangkok", then inserted a bit of "2112: Overture" in the middle. Alex also did some soloing towards the end.

Earlier today, Lifeson took to his Instagram to share a backstage photo with TOOL guitarist Adam Jones, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "What an honour and delight it was playing with one of my favourite bands last night. I've loved @toolmusic since the first time I listened to them. They are such a great band and I am lucky to call them friends.

"One of the many high points of the evening was gifting my @epiphone Les Paul to @adamjones_tv. His playing is inspirational and speaks to my soul like no other guitarist. Respecto, brother."

Lifeson last year performed alongside RUSH bandmate Geddy Lee at two tribute concerts for late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins in London and Los Angeles.

Lifeson has had a couple of health issues in recent years, including arthritis and a surgery for long-standing stomach problems.

In 2021, Alex said that there's "no way RUSH will ever exist again" following the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020.

"RUSH ended in 2015," he said. "There's no way RUSH will ever exist again because Neil's not here to be a part of it. And that's not to say that we can't do other things and we can't do things that benefit our communities and all of that."

Find more on Tool
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).