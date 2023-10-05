OTEP SHAMAYA Explains How She Deals With Online Trolls

In a new interview with "The Garza Podcast", hosted by SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist Chris Garza, OTEP frontwoman Otep Shamaya spoke about how she deals with online trolls. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't even read YouTube comments. Nope. Or Blabbermouth. Yeah, I don't read [any comments] there either. I just feel, like, 'Who are you people? 'Cause I'll have people tell me, like, this, this, this and this about a band. And I'm, like, 'What band are you in?' 'Oh, I don't have one.' 'Okay. Start a band in this climate, start a band and write 10 songs… You write 10 songs, show me how it's done. Go out, have a 20-year career, write nine albums worth of material… And then I'll listen to your point of view. But until then…' It's like you're telling me the sky's purple. It's not, so I don't care. It doesn't really bother me that much. Sometimes I'll go on… If I do go on to YouTube and people are being just rude or whatever, I'll just leave a little snide comment or something funny, just to fuck with them. And they lose their energy real quick after that."

She continued: "That's part of what you have to learn when you get into the music industry, is that you're gonna have critics, you're gonna have people who don't know anything about music, but have an opinion, and everybody has that. They used to call 'em armchair quarterbacks — people who never played football, but they wanna tell the coach how to coach the team or the quarterback who to throw to, and all that. You're always gonna have these people who think they know more than the people that actually do it. And like I said, it's like telling me that the sky's purple. It isn't. So, I'm not worried about it. Earth's not flat. I'm not worried about it, you know. It doesn't bother me. It used to, quite a bit. I used to think, like, 'What am I doing wrong?'"

OTEP released a new studio album, "The God Slayer", on September 15 via Cleopatra. The follow-up to 2018's "Kult 45" offers up a mix of inspired original tracks as well as transformative takes on chart-topping hits from a variety of influences, including pop, rap and grunge, by such artists as Eminem, Billie Eilish, SLIPKNOT, Lil Peep and Olivia Rodrigo.