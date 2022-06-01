OTTTO Featuring Son Of METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO: 'Skyscraper' Video Out Now

OTTTO, the three-piece group featuring Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo),has released a new single called "Skyscraper".

OTTTO is fronted by Bryan Noah Ferretti on vocals and guitar, with Tye on bass and Triko Chavez on drums. The trio is currently working on the new album, having released a nine-song, self-titled collection in 2020.

OTTTO said about the new track: "'Skyscraper' is a song about the most wanted game in the universe."

Based out of Venice Beach, OTTTO is has strong roots in thrash, funk and metal. Fusing those genres, the band creates a powerful new style of music.

OTTTO has just kicked off a short U.S. tour with BASTARDANE, the new band featuring drummer Castor Hetfield, son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield. The trek, which culminates with SiriusXM Liquid Metal's Jose Mangin hosting the bands for a special performance at Affliction Clothing headquarters in Seal Beach, California, marks BASTARDANE and OTTTO's first joint outing since their December date as part of the four-night METALLICA 40th-anniversary takeover in San Francisco. The pair performed at BottleRock over the weekend, with Riff magazine saying OTTTO "was one of the heaviest bands on the bill, churning out tracks rooted in thrash and heavy metal" and the San Francisco Chronicle adding that the outfit's performance "showed that the musical genes did in fact get passed down."

Last year, Ferretti told Riff the elder Trujillo gave OTTTO the space to learn on its own without offering too much guidance.

"He's really keen on just letting us do our thing," Ferretti said. "He knows it's our band and really encourages us to own that and make it our band."

As for comparisons to his father's bass playing, Tye said: "I'm all good with it. It's just that I feel like everyone is an individual and doesn't need to be compared with someone else. People are their own kings."

OTTTO/BASTARDANE tour dates:

June 04 - Camarillo, CA @ Brite Room

June 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

June 07 - Venice, CA @ The Venice West

June 08 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

June 10 - Seal Beach, CA @ Affliction Clothing HQ

James and Robert aren't the only members of METALLICA whose offspring have followed in their footsteps. Two of drummer Lars Ulrich's sons play together in TAIPEI HOUSTON.

Photo credit: Justin Mohlman