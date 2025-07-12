OVERKILL Bassist To Release Second Album From D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND, 'Buckle Up'

D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND will release its second album, "Buckle Up", in September. The follow-up to 2021's "Let's Rattle" picks up (and goes further) than the debut. With the success of the last record, the OVERKILL bassist was able to recruit some of the genres top players to record on this new record. The rhythm section is made up of Bernie Dresel on drums and Johnny Hatton on the slap bass. Both played in Brian Setzer's band for years and are two of the absolute best in the genre. Horn arrangements were by Jim McMillen. Jim has done arrangements for Rod Stewart and shines here. Horn players from Paul McCartney's band, THE EAGLES as well as pianist Or Matias (Josh Groben),guitarist Angus Clark (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA) and backing vocals by Kingston and Greystarr round out the talented band.

"Buckle Up" was mixed by producer extraordinaire Micheal Frondelli (BILLY IDOL, PAT BENATAR, BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, CHICAGO) and features guest Jim Heath (REVEREND HORTON HEAT) doing a duet with D.D. on the classic Bobby Darin/Johnny Mercer song "Two Of A Kind". There is also an appearance by the great Johnny Reno (STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN) on sax for the song "Let's Go Crazy".

"Buckle Up" track listing:

01. Lucky 13

02. If U Wanna Dance

03. Hey Mr. DJ

04. I Can Be Most Anything

05. Devil Dance

06. Jambalaya (On The Bayou)

07. These Days

08. Not That Kind Of A Guy

09. So Long

10. Just Like Magic To Me

11. Let's Go Crazy

12. Man With The Golden Arm

13. Two Of A Kind

14. I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas

Verni is the founding member/songwriter/producer and bassist for heavy metal pioneers OVERKILL, a legendary band that has sold millions of records and headlined venues and festivals worldwide for four decades. They have released 20 studio albums dating back to their debut album in 1985.

While Verni is a legend in his own right, he has always dreamed of creating a swing/big band, and so began D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND. He started by writing an album full of the kinds of songs he loved, a blend of rockin big band and swing, with a new contemporary edge.

Back in 2021, the New Jersey-based artist stated about his decision to take this musical direction, sing lead vocals and play guitar: "Yeah, I think it will be a bit of a shock to some people, but I have been a fan of this kind of music for a long time. The old big band standards were playing at my house when I was a kid. My dad was a big Sinatra fan, so I'm sure some of it's from growing up with that and AM radio. And I always loved '50s music and doo wop — Fats Domino, Jerry Lee, etc. And loved the crooners too — Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, Tom Jones — and even in metal and rock: Jim Morrison, Ian Astbury, Glenn Danzig…all of the crooning type of vocalists I've always loved. And then I don't know how long ago it was now, but when Brian Setzer put his big, band orchestra together the first time I thought, 'This is amazing.' I never really understood why no one else was trying their hand at that. I mean there's a thousand blues bands all in the same genre and doing their own thing with it, but almost no swing/jump blues/rock and roll type of bands. I had collected a lot of riffs and material through the years — I just put it aside thinking one day I'll get to this and so with that in mind I just started writing the types of songs I liked best. High-energy, tap-your-toes, get-up-outta-your-seat kind of songs. I'm not one for jazz really or even a country twang as some bands in the genre touch on, so I kept it moving and jumping even on the standards we recorded, because that's really what I love best."

He continued: "I am a songwriter at heart; I have done all these records with OVERKILL, and also some side projects and was involved in writing a musical for a few years, so changing my head space is not such a big deal to me. I like what I like and as long as the energy is good, I can roll with it. Even with OVERKILL, I'm not trying to be ultra-heavy, or ultra-punk…the only real line I follow is, 'Am I digging it?' and if the answer is 'yes,' then I jump in. And I think the singing and playing guitar throws people a bit as well as I'm known as a bassist. But that's part of the fun to stepping out and trying new stuff. I had been the vocalist on my solo album and was not such a stretch doing this. Although I learned a lot and have to say singing is not as easy as I once thought. [Laughs] And I am not really an upright bass player, which I knew I wanted for this, so it just made sense to stay with the guitar."

D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND's first video, "Cadillac Man", featured the band rocking on stage and showing the live energy of the group. Their second video, "Olivia… That's Who!", saw the band using stills to create a new storyboard idea.

The 13-piece band made its live debut at the Vogel theater in Red Bank, New Jersey in October 2021.

Photo credit: Mark Weiss (courtesy of SRO PR)