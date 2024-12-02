OVERKILL's BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH Explains D.D. VERNI's Absence From Recent Shows

In a recent interview with Metal Mayhem ROC, vocalist Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth of New Jersey thrashers OVERKILL addressed bassist D.D. Verni's absence from some of the band's recent shows. Verni, who is dealing with an ongoing "shoulder issue", has been replaced at the gigs by various stand-in musicians, including ex-FEAR FACTORY bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, former KREATOR bassist Christian "Speesy" Giesler and ex-MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson.

Ellsworth said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[D.D. is] pushing it. He's cleared to play, but not at… The repetition is what could rip the rotator cuff again. Now, the issue that he has is that the right one has been done twice now. So this is his second operation or second reconnection of the cuff. While this was happening, he ripped the left, so he's kind of this marionette, you might wanna say. That said, he did most of the European tour and we're hoping that he does all of what's coming up for us. I mean, if not, we always have somebody in the wings that can walk in."

Blitz also talked about OVERKILL's latest addition, drummer Jeramie Kling (ex-VENOM INC.),who made his live debut with the band on August 30 at the Posada Rock festival in Câmpulung Muscel, Romania. Kling joined the veteran outfit as the replacement for Jason Bittner, who announced his exit from OVERKILL earlier that month.

"The new drummer is actually an old friend of ours," Bobby said. "He started with us back in the 2010 era — I think it was the 'Ironbound' record — and that's Jeramie Kling. He moved on from us into a band called THE ABSENCE, out of Florida, [and] from there into VENOM INC. And we've always been in touch with the guy. He's always been a great drummer. He's kind of brought, I think — I don't know — a little more of the swing back to what OVERKILL used to be. OVERKILL used to have a little of this going on, that sideways movement, especially with regard to the beat. It wasn't just this bombastic kind of a computerized sound; it was more of a natural sound. And I think that that's what Jeramie brings back to us. He's a really hard hitter, but he has that little bit of that swing."

OVERKILL is currently supporting KING DIAMOND on a North American tour which launched on October 15 in San Antonio, Texas and is scheduled to conclude on December 6 in Dallas, Texas.

After undergoing shoulder surgery this past spring, Verni returned to the live stage on May 17 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

OVERKILL's latest album, "Scorched", was released in April 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

A founding member of THE ABSENCE, Kling appeared on VENOM INC.'s second album, 2022's "There's Only Black", and has played with such acts as FORE, RIBSPREADER, GOREGÄNG and NECROMANCING THE STONE. He was also briefly affiliated with the reunited Florida death metal band MASSACRE, which led to the formation of INHUMAN CONDITION, alongside Terry Butler (OBITUARY, ex-DEATH) and Taylor Nordberg (DEICIDE). In addition to being a drummer, Kling is a recording engineer, producer and live sound engineer.

Bittner joined OVERKILL in 2017 and played drums on the band's last two studio albums, 2019's "The Wings Of War" and "Scorched".

Photo credit: Frank White