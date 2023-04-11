OVERKILL's BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH Explains How He Stays In Such Great Physical Shape At 63

In a new interview with Alex Stojanovic of Metal Master Kingdom, OVERKILL frontman Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth was asked if he has a workout routine and a meal plan that he adheres to in order to stay in such great physical shape. The singer, who turned 63 last month, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I'm not in the same shape I was in before 60. [Laughs] But I'm still not carrying around a couple of saddlebags."

He continued: "I don't, really. There's a real simplistic kind of a view I take on things, and that's that I do a lot of things — I'm a self kind of doer; I mean, I do the stuff around my house. I used to heat my house by firewood; that's when I started getting that physique. So I would take the tree down, I would cut it into rounds, I would split those rounds into firewood. You do seven cords in October, and you're aching and baking. It so happened that it worked out for touring. The other thing is I don't like fast food; I just don't like it. Everybody's going to McDonald's, and I'm, like, not for me. I'll go as far as pizza because, to me, to some degree, it appears fresh in my head, where I can have peppers on top. I've lifted weights in the past, and I do have a gym. I have a Bowflex; it's like a tension kind of a thing. So I can get on that. And I do that more so to stay loose. I've always raised dogs. I'm always in the woods. I've lived in the mountains. So I think it's just lifestyle."

OVERKILL's new album, "Scorched", will be released on April 14 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP offered a new recording environment for OVERKILL as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Richardson previously worked with OVERKILL on 1997's "From The Underground And Below", 2000's "Bloodletting" and 2003's "Killbox 13".

OVERKILL spent most of 2019 and early 2020 touring in support of its 19th studio LP, "The Wings Of War", which was released four years ago.

"The Wings Of War" marked OVERKILL's recording debut with drummer Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM),who joined the band in 2017.