OVERKILL's BOBBY 'BLITZ' ELLSWORTH On Possible Retirement: 'I'll Know When It's Time'

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, singer Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth of New Jersey thrashers OVERKILL, who were formed more than 40 years ago, was asked if he has ever thought about retiring one day. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'll know when it's time. I don't look into it as, 'Okay, here's the plan.' The circumstance dictates to me whether I can do it or I can't do it. I think that that's the most important thing.

"I have a huge pride when it comes to presentation," the 63-year-old vocalist continued. "I think that we've always been energetic. I think that we've always been that band that's not ripped somebody off and said, 'Oh, I just don't feel like doing it tonight.' I've always felt like doing it. I know D.D. Verni [OVERKILL bassist] is the same kind of a guy. But I'll let nature and age dictate that to me. I mean, I'm a realist — I know there's less time in front of me than there has been behind me. So it will show itself. But there is no plan about retiring at this point."

Ellsworth's latest comments echo those he made last month when he told BLABBERMOUTH.NET about how OVERKILL might eventually call it quits: "I think it will show itself. I'm quite aware that I have more time behind me than in front of me. I'm totally into that. I've said all the way down through the years I will do this as long as I enjoy it and can do it at a high level and not become a novelty. The thing for me is relevance in the current day. [OVERKILL's upcoming album] 'Scorched' holds that. I know it's a dirty word; it was dirty in my 50s. It holds maturity. It holds spirit. How do you sow these riffs together seamlessly? That is the important thing. It shows there's still some fucking gas in the tank. It's not about going until death. I don't have that. I want to present OVERKILL as OVERKILL should be presented. It will show itself when it's time. I don't know if it's next year. We don't discuss these records in-depth about where we're going with them. They form around us. I had a conversation with D.D. and he goes, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Just write it like it's the last record. If you write like it's the last record, you'll take bigger chances.' He said, 'You're probably right.' If that's the mentality, there could be a few more. Who the fuck knows?"

"Scorched" will be released on April 14 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP offered a new recording environment for OVERKILL as all members were able to record on their own. The mixing of the record was handled by Colin Richardson and his assistant engineer Chris Clancy. Johnny Rodd helped with producing vocals, and finally, Maor Appelbaum took over mastering and adding finishing touches. The band returned to artist Travis Smith to create the album cover art.

Richardson previously worked with OVERKILL on 1997's "From The Underground And Below", 2000's "Bloodletting" and 2003's "Killbox 13".

OVERKILL spent most of 2019 and early 2020 touring in support of its 19th studio LP, "The Wings Of War", which was released four years ago.

"The Wings Of War" marked OVERKILL's recording debut with drummer Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM),who joined the band in 2017.