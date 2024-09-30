  • facebook
OVERKILL's D.D. VERNI and His Wife Launch 'Sayin' I Love You' Movement

September 30, 2024

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni and his wife Lisa Verni have released a video for a song called "Sayin' I Love You". In creating the clip, D.D. and Lisa invited their communities to share images of how they express love. Together, they offer a love song for our times.

D.D. Verni is a multi-genre songwriter and international performing musician. He is the founding member of OVERKILL, THE CADILLAC BAND (big band/swing),THE BRONX CASKET CO. collection and musical, and solo Verni projects ("Barricade" and "Dreadful Company").

Lisa Verni is a psychotherapist, deeptime consultant and creator of dancingwithepain.org. She serves on the faculty of the Deeptime Network's Leadership Program which educates people to the wisdom, wonder, and creative energy of earth and cosmos.

Lisa states: "The 'Sayin' I Love You' movement is an example of deeptime emergence. The song speaks to what so many people feel and reminds us that we all belong. Because we all come from the 14-billion-year flow of the universe, we possess immense generative power. We are active creators in our evolutionary story. Through simple expressions of love, we unleash the infinite potential available to chart a brighter way forward."

D.D. says: "For me, making music is the simplest and purest way to connect with others."

Please join the Vernis in this evolutionary movement by sharing your expressions of love with the world and by contributing to The Sayin' I Love You Deeptime Leadership Scholarship Fund.

