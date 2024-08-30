OZ FOX Believes He Will Be Well Enough To Join STRYPER On 40th-Anniversary Tour: 'The Prayers Are Working'

Oz Fox of Christian hard rockers STRYPER has offered an update on his health, three months following his release from the hospital after undergoing his latest brain surgery. The procedure, which forced him to sit out the band's spring 2024 "To Hell With The Amps" acoustic tour, was reportedly overseen by Richard G. Everson, MD at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood, California.

On Thursday (August 29),Oz got on Facebook Live, accompanied by his wife Annie Lobert, and he stated about his condition (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I am preparing, getting things together, because I'm going to rehearse. So I just thought maybe I'd let you know that I am planning to be out with the [the rest of the STRYPER] boys [on the band's 40th-anniversary tour starting in early September]. We're still planning, so it's just still kind of in the works, but I'm feeling a lot better. I finished my chemotherapy and radiation… Well, the chemo and radiation together, and then I have more I'm taking later. But I did finish radiation, not last Monday, but the Monday before. So since that's all done, it looks like I'm feeling pretty good. My doctors didn't know if I would be feeling well at the end of it all. And I am feeling really good. So that's a big plus."

Oz added: "Thank you for all the prayers. I know that I got some of you guys praying for me. And, yeah, I think the prayers are working, and I appreciate it… And having all of these issues happen, people would think, and maybe some people who would go through this would think, 'Why me?' or la la la la. But it's not like that at all. For me, I think God allowed this to happen to me because he knows I would trust him to get me through it. That's the bottom line, guys. It's almost like the story of Job. I mean, Job was tested and he came out with flying colors. So in this case, I don't see it any different than that. Job was a servant. I kind of feel like I'm doing the same thing, serving God and doing whatever it is he has a plan for in my life…

"So I'm looking forward to being out and just jamming with the guys and being on stage again," Fox added. "Now I can't tell you all of the details — we're not gonna tell you that — but I just wanna say that I'm looking forward to being out again and being able to be in front of y'all, say hello to y'all. I really hope that you can all come to see us. Just look on our calendar at the Stryper.com web site of where we're playing, and come on out and see us and see me. I know all of us are excited to see everyone. And I am really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to being with y'all. And it's gonna be exciting — it's gonna be an exciting time. So, again, thank you so much. Thank you so much for all your support, your prayers and for get getting the fundraiser t-shirt. That's helped us so much get through so many things. We didn't know what we would do, but thankfully you guys came through. And God put it on your guys' heart to help. And the boys were fantastic through it all getting through their acoustic tour without me. And I thought it was really awesome that they were able to do that. And thank you for supporting them and coming out to see them. I was just cheering them on and hoping it would be a success. And it certainly was, in my opinion, a huge success for the band."

Fox's two tumors — one by his ear and the other in the back of his brain — were discovered when he suffered his first seizure in August 2018 while performing with SIN CITY SINNERS at Harrah's in Las Vegas.

In October 2020, Fox was briefly hospitalized after suffering another massive seizure.

Within weeks of Fox's original August 2018 seizure, STRYPER toured Australia and Japan as a three-piece, and later recruited Howie Simon to fill in while Fox was unable to go on the road.

STRYPER's new album, "When We Were Kings", is due on September 13 via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will begin this fall. The dates kick off September 11 in Greenville, Tennessee and conclude November 16 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

STRYPER's 40th-anniversary tour will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a two-set "evening with"-style show.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".

Oz is joined in STRYPER by Michael Sweet (guitar, vocals),Robert Sweet (drums) and Perry Richardson (bass).

STRYPER's "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" kicked off in late May. For the first time ever, the Christian rockers staged a full tour where they performed their hits and fan favorites acoustically.