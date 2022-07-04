STEEL PANTHER Brings Out WHITESNAKE's DINO JELUSICK At Zagreb Concert (Video)

California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER were joined by WHITESNAKE's Dino "Jelusick" Jelusić during their July 2 concert at Tvornica Kulture in Zagreb, Croatia for performances of WHITESNAKE, EUROPE and VAN HALEN classics. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

In July 2021, WHITESNAKE announced that it had enlisted the Croatian singer/multi-instrumentalist for its farewell tour. Jelusick is a member of multi-platinum selling band TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and was previously part of DIRTY SHIRLEY (with George Lynch),ANIMAL DRIVE and recorded with many others. The 30-year-old Dino has been singing, touring and recording since the age of five. Other than being a frontman, his main instrument are keyboards but he also plays bass, guitar and drums. He finished music academy and did theater work.

Last week, it was announced that WHITESNAKE was canceling the remainder of its European tour "due to continuing health challenges."

Late last month, WHITESNAKE scrapped three shows on the tour due to an infection of the sinus and trachea suffered by singer David Coverdale.

David, who turned 70 in September, was not the first member of WHITESNAKE to fall ill during the group's European tour. Guitarist Reb Beach missed several shows on the trek last month after being "under the weather." On June 25, WHITESNAKE canceled its show at the Rock Imperium festival in Spain due to the fact that drummer Tommy Aldridge "went down" and "was bad enough at the time to have missed the first show ever in his career," according to Coverdale.

WHITESNAKE launched its farewell tour on May 10 at Dublin, Ireland's 3Arena. The band's 14-song set, which was part of a European tour with special guests EUROPE and co-headliners FOREIGNER, marked WHITESNAKE's inaugural performance with the group's two latest two additions, Jelusick, and Irish bassist Tanya O'Callaghan.

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

Prior to the pandemic, WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

Formed in 2000, STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Fourteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.