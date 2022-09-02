OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE Return To Reality TV With Upcoming Show 'Home To Roost'

Over twenty years ago, the Osbourne family left Britain for a life in the U.S. and became the globe's most iconic reality TV family when they threw open their doors of their Los Angeles home and let the world in — sharing their bizarre and hilarious life in the fly-on-the-wall show "The Osbournes". Now, the world's most entertaining family are returning to their family home in the U.K., pretty much as they left it all those years ago.

Expectation will produce the ten-part series of 30-minute episodes for BBC One and iPlayer. "Home To Roost" will document Ozzy and Sharon's journey back to Britain, alongside daughter Kelly and son Jack's efforts to support them, as they attempt to re-start their lives in rural Buckinghamshire.

The series will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate one of their most important years yet — with everything from Sharon's 70th birthday to Kelly's soon-to-be-born baby, Ozzy's tour, and of course the big move itself.

This will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth and love.

Clare Sillery, head of commissioning, documentaries, says: "I'm delighted that the Osbournes will be sharing this next chapter in their lives with BBC viewers in what promises to be a funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the U.K."

The series is a collaboration between Expectation's Factual and Entertainment teams. Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, creative directors, Expectation, say: "Rejoining the Osbournes as they return to the U.K. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Twenty years ago, they shaped television for all of us — now they're coming home at a different stage in their lives but with the promise of the same laughter, love and tears. We can't wait to work with them and to share it with BBC One viewers in 2023."

"The Osbournes", which became the highest rated original program in MTV's history, started in 2002 and ended in 2005. The show followed the lives of Ozzy and his family, including Sharon's battle with cancer, as well as Kelly and Jack's stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse.

The "fly-on-the-wall" TV series was credited with being the first show where cameras followed celebrities around and led to a number of copycats like A&E's "Gene Simmons Family Jewels", which followed the life of KISS bassist Gene Simmons and his family, and A&E's "Growing Up Twisted", about the family of TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider.

In November 2019, Kelly Osbourne revealed during an interview with PeopleTV's "Reality Check" that she and her family wereconstantly receiving offers for a reboot. "I'm not joking, every single year about every three months or so someone else gives us another offer and we keep saying no," she said. "It keeps coming 'round. Right now there's another offer on the table and I think this is the closest we've ever come to accepting one. But whether that will happen or not, I don't know."

Asked why the family hasn't yet said yes to a return, Kelly said: "We've got other people to think about. My brother's got three kids. Do we want that life for them without them being old enough to choose if they want to do it or not like my brother and I were."

Three years ago, Ozzy said that he was "falling apart emotionally" during the making of "The Osbournes".

"All I can say to you is this: number one, if someone offers you a shitload of dough to be on television, you'd have to be a mug to turn it down," he told Metal Hammer. "I thought it was gonna be a piece of cake, but you have a camera crew living in your house for three years and see how you feel at the end of it. You feel like a fucking laboratory rat.

"It got to the point where I was falling apart emotionally," he continued, "because you can't fucking relax. It doesn't matter where you go for a piss, you're paranoid there's a camera in there. But I'm not ashamed of it and it's a big hit. Would I do it again? It's now Kardashianville. The world's changed, man."

In a 2012 interview, Sharon said that her family's "lives were never the same again" after "The Osbournes". "Everybody's grown up with Ozzy, everybody loves Ozzy, but for us, we were a family," she said. "You know, we weren't in the public eye at all, and it changed our lives so much."

In "The Osbournes", the legendary singer would often be seen running on a treadmill and getting fit. But he told The Daily Record back in 2009 that it was all a charade. Once the cameras stopped rolling, Ozzy, supposedly a recovering alcoholic, would go to a room and get stoned.

Sharon said: "As Ozzy will tell you, the three years that we were filming, Ozzy was stoned the whole time. He wasn't sober for one day."

Ozzy revealed: "When the filming ended, I'd go in my little bunker and smoke a pipe and drink about a case of beer every day.

"I'd give myself some goodness and get up early in the morning and go jogging for six miles."

Ozzy admitted he couldn't watch the show — because it's obvious by his body language in front of camera that he didn't know what time of day it was.

He said: "I used to do a lot of prescription drugs as well."

