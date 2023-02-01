  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OZZY OSBOURNE And MASTERMIND JAPAN Team Up For Limited-Edition T-Shirt Release

February 1, 2023

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Japanese streetwear brand Mastermind Japan have teamed up for a limited-edition t-shirt collection, available exclusively at Maxfield LA next month. This collaboration comes as Ozzy receives four Grammy nominations for his latest album, "Patient Number 9".

Fans of both Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy and Mastermind Japan will have the opportunity to own a piece of history with this with this exclusive collection which features t-shirts emblazoned with Ozzy's iconic imagery and Mastermind Japan's signature skull and crossbones logo. Each shirt is made with high-quality materials with attention to detail, making them must-have items for fans of rock music and streetwear fashion.

"I'm a big fan of the Mastermind line and I was thrilled when I was approached about this collaboration," Ozzy says. "When they said the shirts would be sold exclusively at Maxfield (one of my favorite places to shop in L.A. for over 40 years!),this seemed like the perfect fit."

"Omedetou gozaimasu Ozzy-san! Everyone from the Mastermind team would like to congratulate Ozzy on the Grammy nominations for his wonderful album 'Patient Number 9'!" adds Mr. Masaaki Homma, founder of Mastermind. "It is an incredible honor to have collaborated with one of my favorite artists, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been an active leader in the music industry for over half a century."

The limited-edition t-shirts will be available for purchase at Maxfield LA and online at maxfieldla.com starting Friday, February 4. Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of this collaboration and celebrate Ozzy's Grammy nominations for "Patient Number 9". Get your hands on these exclusive items before they're gone!

Find more on Ozzy osbourne
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).