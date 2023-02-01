OZZY OSBOURNE And MASTERMIND JAPAN Team Up For Limited-Edition T-Shirt Release

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and Japanese streetwear brand Mastermind Japan have teamed up for a limited-edition t-shirt collection, available exclusively at Maxfield LA next month. This collaboration comes as Ozzy receives four Grammy nominations for his latest album, "Patient Number 9".

Fans of both Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy and Mastermind Japan will have the opportunity to own a piece of history with this with this exclusive collection which features t-shirts emblazoned with Ozzy's iconic imagery and Mastermind Japan's signature skull and crossbones logo. Each shirt is made with high-quality materials with attention to detail, making them must-have items for fans of rock music and streetwear fashion.

"I'm a big fan of the Mastermind line and I was thrilled when I was approached about this collaboration," Ozzy says. "When they said the shirts would be sold exclusively at Maxfield (one of my favorite places to shop in L.A. for over 40 years!),this seemed like the perfect fit."

"Omedetou gozaimasu Ozzy-san! Everyone from the Mastermind team would like to congratulate Ozzy on the Grammy nominations for his wonderful album 'Patient Number 9'!" adds Mr. Masaaki Homma, founder of Mastermind. "It is an incredible honor to have collaborated with one of my favorite artists, Ozzy Osbourne, who has been an active leader in the music industry for over half a century."

The limited-edition t-shirts will be available for purchase at Maxfield LA and online at maxfieldla.com starting Friday, February 4. Don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of this collaboration and celebrate Ozzy's Grammy nominations for "Patient Number 9". Get your hands on these exclusive items before they're gone!