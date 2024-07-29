OZZY OSBOURNE Apologizes To BRITNEY SPEARS: 'I Love You And I Think You're Beautiful'

Ozzy Osbourne has apologized to Britney Spears after the legendary heavy metal frontman and his family criticized the pop singer's social media videos.

After a recent episode of "The Osbournes" podcast in which the BLACK SABBATH frontman said he was "fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," the pop star retaliated with an Instagram post telling "the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off." Now, Ozzy says that he regrets making his original comment.

In a short video clip posted to Osbourne's social media, Ozzy said: "Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn't do the same fucking dance every day. Change a few movements… I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day!"

Ozzy added: "I really do apologize. I love you and I think you're beautiful."

On last week's episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, the BLACK SABBATH frontman and his family described clips of Spears dancing as "very sad".

The Osbourne family spent some of the time on the episode by answering listeners' questions. The first question was directed to Ozzy and Sharon's daughter Kelly, asking whether or not she would ever post TikTok dances.

"I don't know how to do TikTok dances. I don't know where anybody would ever think that I would," she said.

Sharon stated: "It seems to me that TikTok when it first started, were people doing silly dances, but now it's developed into so much more." Jack Osbourne added, "You're just saying that because you're the biggest TikTok junkie, and you're just trying to be, like, 'But there's more to it than that.'"

"There is," Sharon replied.

"I'm fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube," Ozzy said before Sharon clarified he was discussing her "dancing."

"Every fucking day," Ozzy added. "It's sad, very, very sad."

"Save Britney," Jack commented, apparently referencing Spears's former conservatorship. Kelly offered: "I know. I feel so sorry for her."

"Poor little thing," Sharon said, with Jack quickly adding, "Very sad indeed." Sharon continued, "It's heartbreaking."

On July 17, Spears addressed the Osbournes' comments in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote: "I'm gonna … tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly fuck off!"

Spears has been mostly inactive in the entertainment world since the end of her controversial 13-year involuntary conservatorship in 2021.

In her tell-all memoir, Spears revealed how she quietly rebelled against the conservatorship through which her father controlled her life for nearly 14 years. One form of rebellion took place on social media, with Spears letting people know that she "was still a real person … by sharing more of my life on social media."