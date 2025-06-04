OZZY OSBOURNE Collection Unleashed By PLUGINZ Ahead Of Farewell Concert

Music lifestyle brand Pluginz and Global Merchandising Services, the worldwide licensing agent for Ozzy Osbourne, have launched the Ozzy Osbourne x Jack Rack Collection: a high-voltage collaboration inspired by the legendary rocker's unmistakable aesthetic and genre-defining legacy. The collection is now available on thejackrack.com, with a release on Amazon and additional retailers shortly to come.

This new collection is anchored by the Ozzy Osbourne magnetic Jack Rack — Pluginz's cult-favorite wall-mounted key holders — crafted using authentic amp hardware and featuring bold artwork from Ozzy's iconic career. Each Jack Rack purchase includes four guitar plug keychains and a wall mounting kit that lets you bring Ozzy's wild, electrifying energy with you wherever you go. Additional Ozzy Osbourne interchangeable magnetic faceplates are also available for purchase, with nods to fan-favorite eras like "No More Tears".

"Ozzy Osbourne is a rock icon whose influence spans generations," said Mike Stricklin, founder and CEO of Pluginz. "I've always been a huge fan of his, and it's such an honor to be able to create something alongside Ozzy that people can proudly display in their homes, studios, or offices as a tribute to the legend."

"This Pluginz collection is a tribute to Ozzy's charisma, and undeniable impact on culture. We really wanted to create something that brings his legacy into fans' everyday lives in a novel way," said Stricklin.

The collection arrives as Global Merchandising Services expands Osbourne's licensing portfolio ahead of his farewell performance, "Back To The Beginning", taking place July 5 in Birmingham, U.K. This final sendoff will see Ozzy reunited with the original BLACK SABBATH lineup for the first time in 20 years, alongside heavy metal icons, including METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, PANTERA and more.

Follow Pluginz on LinkedIn and @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and for updates, behind-the-scenes peeks, and more product reveals.

Pluginz is a music lifestyle brand bringing the spirit of the stage and the look of iconic gear into everyday life. Best known for the Jack Rack — a wall-mounted key holder made with real amp materials — Pluginz blends form and function with a rock-inspired edge that speaks to musicians and fans alike. From guitar plug keychains to build-your-own Jack Racks, apparel, and more, Pluginz delivers both original creations and officially licensed collabs with icons like Marshall, Fender, OASIS and Ozzy Osbourne. Designed to turn heads, Pluginz gear brings backstage attitude to any space. Pluginz products are available through its official web site and select retailers, including Guitar Center and Amazon. Explore the full lineup at pluginzkeychains.com and follow along @pluginzkeychains on Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest.

From Birmingham, England, Ozzy rose to fame as the lead singer of BLACK SABBATH, earning the title "Prince Of Darkness." His solo career took off like a rocket in the 1980s with his five-times-platinum solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz", featuring classics such as "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley". With over 100 million records sold, seven multi-platinum solo albums, and 1,400 concerts worldwide, Ozzy's impact on rock and metal is unparalleled. He remains a fixture in music history, earning five Grammy Awards (including "Rock Album Of The Year" in 2023) and having the rare honor of being a two-time inductee in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Global Merchandising Services Ltd is an award-winning music, celebrity and lifestyle merchandising company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with world-class expertise in design, product development, branding, manufacturing and direct sales. Global conducts business across all channels of retail distribution, live events, web shops, pop-up shops, sponsorships, endorsements and third-party licensing.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin