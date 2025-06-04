UDO DIRKSCHNEIDER: No New U.D.O. Album Before Late 2026 Or Early 2027

In a recent interview with Greece's Rockpages TV, U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER frontman Udo Dirkschneider was asked if there are any plans for U.D.O. to release a follow-up album to "Touchdown", which came out in August 2023 through Atomic Fire Records. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). " Yeah. We are finished [with this spring 2025 DIRKCHNEIDER European tour] in Sofia in a couple of days, and then we go back to Germany and then we take two weeks off relaxing. And then we have already a lot of ideas for the U.D.O. album. And then we start collecting all the ideas. And then over the summer we arrange everything. So the plan is to record the album in September, October. But then we go on tour with SAXON in England and Ireland with DIRKSCHNEIDER again. DIRKSCHNEIDER will continue [touring] until next year, summer. So we go to America, Australia and I don't know — maybe South America. I don't know. So many things coming up. And then we will see. Maybe [the new] U.D.O. album is coming at the end of 2026 or maybe in the beginning of '27. It depends how the tour stuff goes."

"Touchdown" was recorded at various locations with producer Martin "Mattes" Pfeiffer and was mixed at Redhead Studio (Wilhelmshaven, Germany) while the mastering was handled by Stefan Kaufmann at ROXX Studio (Solingen, Germany). The record includes a guest appearance by violinist Stefan Pintev on the title track, and bass tracks were recorded by former ACCEPT bassist Peter Baltes. Artwork was provided by Martin Häusler who was also responsible for shooting band photos in support of the album campaign.

In April 2023, Baltes officially joined U.D.O. and DIRKSCHNEIDER. The former ACCEPT bassist had been playing bass for U.D.O. since September 2022, initially as a temporary replacement for U.D.O.'s then-bassist Tilen Hudrap who was hospitalized after the band's show in Munich, Germany.

DIRKSCHNEIDER is the name of Udo's band which performs ACCEPT material exclusively.

Although Udo announced 10 years ago that his initial DIRKSCHNEIDER tour would mark his final time performing ACCEPT songs, he has continued to play select shows under the DIRKSCHNEIDER banner for the past decade.

DIRKSCHNEIDER recently reimagined ACCEPT's iconic album "Balls To The Wall" to celebrate the LP's 40th anniversary. The band, which also features Udo's son Sven Dirkschneider on drums and the guitar duo of Andrey Smirnov and Fabian "Dee" Dammers, celebrated the 40th anniversary of "Balls To The Wall", which was originally released in late 1983 and is the most commercially successful and best-known album by ACCEPT, by performing the LP in its entirety on recent tours of South America and Europe. They are also taking the "Balls To The Wall" 40th-anniversary tour to the rest of the world during 2025 and 2026.

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann is the sole remaining original member of ACCEPT, which he formed in 1976 in the town of Solingen, Germany with Dirkschneider and Baltes.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre.