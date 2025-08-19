OZZY OSBOURNE Documentary Was Pulled From BBC Schedule to Respect 'Family's Wishes'

A new one-hour film about the "last chapter" of Ozzy Osbourne's life was pulled from the BBC's schedule to respect his family's wishes.

"Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home" had been due to air on BBC One and iPlayer at 9 p.m. U.K. time on Monday, August 18, but was removed from the schedule earlier in the day. It was replaced by an episode of "Fake Or Fortune".

The BBC has since released the following statement: "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

Titled "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home", the film was described as "the moving and inspirational account of the last chapter of Ozzy's life, told through unique and intimate access to the whole Osbourne family, including Sharon, Jack and Kelly."

Filmed over three years, "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home" reportedly captures the extraordinary roller-coaster of their lives as Sharon and Ozzy attempt to complete their long-held dream of moving back to the U.K., Ozzy heroically battles to get fit enough to perform, and the family deal with the dramatic consequences of his ill health.

The film is full of love, laughter and tears and the kind of unforgettable family moments that we've come to expect from the Osbournes. It's a remarkably candid and uplifting tribute to one of the world's true icons, and documents the first family of rock as they are forced to accept, that, as Kelly says in the film, "Iron man wasn't really made of iron".

Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries, previously said in a statement: "We are honored to have had the opportunity to film with Ozzy and his family. The film captures an intimate glimpse into their journey as they prepare to return to the U.K. It features family moments, humor, reflection and shows the enduring spirit that made Ozzy a global icon. We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary life."

Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, executive producers at Expectation, added: "It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy, as well as Sharon, Jack and Kelly. Ozzy wanted to make it back to the U.K. and appear on stage one last time — our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream. Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life. But one thing shone through even more brightly to us, and that was Ozzy's intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

"Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home" is produced by Expectation in association with JOKS Productions Limited for BBC One and iPlayer. It was commissioned by Clare Sillery, BBC head of commissioning, documentaries. The BBC commissioning editor is Carl Callam. Executive producers for Expectation are Ben Wicks, Colin Barr, Rachael Barnes and Louisa McKay. The documentary is being distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

Originally conceived as a series "Home To Roost", announced in 2022, the project evolved as Ozzy's health deteriorated into a one-hour film "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home".

Ozzy died on July 22 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Premier)