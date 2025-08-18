SABATON's JOAKIM BRODÉN Explains Lyrical Inspiration For 'Legends' Album

In a new interview with Jai That Aussie Metal Guy, SABATON singer Joakim Brodén spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the band's upcoming eleventh studio album, "Legends", which will arrive on October 17 via Better Noise Music. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We wanted to do something different after having been in World War I-era warfare for quite some time. We felt, when the pandemic hit, we just started touring on 'The Great War' [2019] theme. And we also had songs left — like we wanted to tell the story of, well, Christmas Truce, Hellfighters, and we didn't have the right music in that case for when we were making 'The Great War', so it made perfect sense for us to continue in the World War I track. This time, however, we felt like we had— I'm not saying never again, but we're, for now at least, done with World War I and we wanted to do something different. An idea about something like this is something we had floating around for quite some time, because it takes you to different places, for sure. I mean, we have done ancient warfare before, but most of it has been modern warfare — World War I and onward. So it was really liberating, I guess, to move out here. I mean, totally new vocabulary to work with when writing lyrics, for sure."

He continued: "The only problem we had was… Obviously, there are some stories that are fantastic and they're known for a reason — it's obvious and most people have heard about them. Maybe we can bring something new to light. But we also love to bring in something totally unknown and something people have never heard before. The problem with this then is 'legends' — you're not gonna be a legend or it's not gonna be a legendary thing if nobody's ever heard of it before. [Laughs] So we had to work a bit differently, thinking, like, yeah, okay, Lu Bu, the Chinese general on 'A Tiger Among Dragons' — not unheard of, but pretty unheard of where we are from. So we had to start looking more geographically diverse as well, because Miyamoto Musashi, the Samurai, is far from unknown in Japan. However, in at least Scandinavian culture, I'd say you have to be into history to have heard about him. And then also the possibility of exploring different sides. I mean him, for example, he is not only a dualist and a warrior, but he's an author as well, and there's a big, well, I guess, philosophical aspect to him as well."

Asked if the fact that this is the first time in SABATON history that every member of the band has contributed to the songwriting process had changed the creative energy and the dynamic in the studio for the group, Joakim said: "It hasn't really changed anything, because it's just the first time everybody's been on the same album. I have written with Hannes [Van Dahl], the drummer, before. I've written with Chris [Rörland] and Thobbe [Englund], the guitar players, before, and Pär [Sundström, SABATON bassist] has always been involved in the lyric writing. So it's just the first time we were all together at the same time. And I'm happy about it because it means less time for me sitting alone writing music. So that's the biggest change, I guess. I wasn't as alone this time. Yay!"

Throughout the aptly titled "Legends", which blends rock and history for fans of all ages, SABATON delves into some of history's greatest and most loved characters such as Jeanne D'arc (also known as Joan Of Arc),Napoleon Bonaparte, Julius Caesar and the legendary swordmaster Miyamoto Musashi.

"Legends" will be available across various different physical formats and retailer exclusives including CD, 2CD digibook, 2CD earbook (both including the exclusive Storyteller Edition),11 unique vinyl editions (including a special vinyl color and exclusive artwork each),additional exclusive vinyl colors and a limited box set (including another exclusive vinyl color, the 2CD earbook, and a colored cassette as an exclusive format).

Among 11 unique vinyl editions, each one portraying one legendary figure, "Legends" will be available as the "Hannibal Edition" and the "Miyamoto Musashi Edition", which are linked to today's song releases for "Lightning At The Gates" (Hannibal) and "The Duelist" (Miyamoto Musashi).

"Legends" is a rock odyssey that transcends time and borders, with melodic guitar riffs, goosebump-inducing choirs, and epic choruses. It marks a bold evolution in storytelling, plunging headfirst into the heart of history's most formidable and enigmatic figures. These are not just rock songs, they are battle hymns carved from the blood and legacy of warriors, kings, strategists, and revolutionaries.

SABATON have always had a signature focus on writing songs about historical battles, wars, and acts of heroism that have solidified their impact with their loyal and longtime fans. They've collaborated closely with its network of specialists, developed over the years since the launch of the Sabaton History Channel on YouTube, to make sure this new album is once again as close to reality as possible.

SABATON continues to work with graphic artist Peter Sallai to create the striking album artwork, and producer Jonas Kjellgren is once again behind the boards from his Swedish Black Lounge Studios to create the classic SABATON sound the band is now known for.

In the more than two decades since the band's launch, SABATON has headlined major festivals, sold-out arena concerts worldwide, and gained a legion of loyal fans by carving out a reputation for being one of the hardest working bands in the business. Since their 2005 debut album, they've earned gold, platinum, and multi-platinum certifications in territories around the world with their 10 studio albums. Eight of their albums scored Top 10 international chart status, and six claimed the Top 5. SABATON has earned eight Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards nominations, taking home the award for "Breakthrough Artist" in 2011 and "Best Live Band" in three different years, and a Grammis nomination (Swedish equivalent to the U.S. Grammy Award) as "Best Heavy Metal" band. They've accumulated more than three billion streams across all streaming platforms and two billion views on YouTube.

Thobbe originally joined SABATON in April 2012 and amicably parted ways with the band in July 2016 to focus on his personal life and expand his creativity. He rejoined SABATON in February 2024.

Englund recorded two studio albums with SABATON, namely "Heroes" (2014) and "The Last Stand" (2016),and assisted with the songwriting of some very popular songs including "Shiroyama" and "Fields Of Verdun", among others.

In November 2025, SABATON will embark on a 20-city European run dubbed "The Legendary Tour". The band teased the trek as "a huge celebration of SABATON's music, storytelling and the incredible bond they share with their fans", featuring "The Legendary Orchestra and other surprises," resulting in "something unprecedented."

Last fall, SABATON served as main support to JUDAS PRIEST on the legendary heavy metal band's North American tour.