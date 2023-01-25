OZZY OSBOURNE Dons Shirt And Tie To Star In WORKDAY's 'Super Bowl' Commercial

Ozzy Osbourne and Joan Jett are among the musicians who will appear in a Super Bowl commercial for Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

In a clip from the commercial featuring Ozzy, the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer can be seen sporting a shirt and a tie as he interacts with his confused co-workers.

The spot was directed by Jim Jenkins and developed by ad agency Ogilvy and is said to be "Workday's attempt to raise awareness of how it can help businesses succeed in these modern times," according to Variety.

"No matter what's going on in the world, organizations can count on Workday's enterprise management cloud to adapt and thrive in a changing world," Workdaywrites in a blog announcing its foray into Super Bowl commercial world.

"More than 50% of the Fortune 500 rely on Workday every day to manage their two most important assets — their people and their money. We are the digital backbone for businesses and are mission critical in helping organizations transform and succeed. Put simply, at Workday we are shaping the new world of work."

Pete Schlampp, Workday chief marketing and strategy officer, adds: "This ad reflects the evolution of our brand over the past 17 years to where we are today, and supports the next stage of our growth. With more than 60 million people using our products, we are a household name. We see being part of the Big Game as an immense opportunity to show up for and entertain new and diverse audiences."

Workday helps customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries.

Image courtesy of Workday