OZZY OSBOURNE On His Health Struggles: 'It Is Really Awful What Is Going On'

According to Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne discussed his health struggles during a recent segment on his SiriusXM channel Ozzy's Boneyard. The legendary BLACK SABBATH singer has been recovering from a fall at home in January 2019, which dislodged rods in his back and neck.

He said: "That was nearly four years ago. It is really awful what is going on. It is a nightmare. Sometimes I forget. I am lying on the couch, go to get up and I cannot do that anymore. My sense of balance is all over the place. I have physical therapy and am trying to do things on my own. Progress is... fucking hell, you have no idea. The thing is my head is alright, my creativity is okay, my singing okay, but I just can’t fucking walk much now. But I am determined to be back on stage even if I am nailed to a board with wheels on it."

Last month, Ozzy was spotted leaning on a cane while shopping at the luxury supermarket Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. A female assistant helped him maneuver his shopping cart through the store. The 74-year-old is continuing to deal with health woes, including a serious spinal injury that has left him struggling to walk even six months after another surgery.

But he told SiriusXM: "I still have a lot in the tank. I'm determined to get back on the stage again. I'm still in recovery, and I have a goal. And my goal is to get back on stage. It's the driving force in me. I miss my audience. I miss doing gigs. I miss my crew. I miss my band. I miss the whole thing.

"My family has been so good," he added. "I am the man of the family, but I have never been this laid up in my life."

Three years ago, Ozzy publicly revealed his battle with Parkinson's disease. The singer was first diagnosed with the neurological disorder back in 2003, but he didn't disclose that he was stricken with the disease until a January 2020 appearance on "Good Morning America".

Eighteen years ago, Ozzy said that he had been diagnosed with Parkin syndrome, a genetic condition which has symptoms similar to that of Parkinson's disease, such as body shakes. At the time, he said that he was relieved his debilitating body tremors were from Parkin and not his lifetime of drug abuse.

Ozzy's "No More Tour 2" farewell tour kicked off in 2018 and has been on hold since then, with the next dates set for May 2023.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin