  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects On BLACK SABBATH's Performance At CALIFORNIA JAM On Latest Episode Of 'The Madhouse Chronicles'

June 20, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the latest episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles". The BLACK SABBATH episode is packed with behind-the-scenes stories from Ozzy, recounting SABBATH's record-breaking performance at the 1974 California Jam alongside EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER and DEEP PURPLE. Discover how BLACK SABBATH prepared for their loudest gig ever, complete with wild backstage antics and legendary moments. Watch as Ozzy reminisces about the chaotic events and unforgettable experiences that shaped their career.

BLACK SABBATH's appearance at the California Jam on April 6, 1974 has gone down in rock legend and is widely considered to be one of the band's best-ever live concert recordings.

This legendary gig, which was simulcast and televised live by ABC TV in prime time, featured an extensive reworking of "Sabbra Cadabra" from the band's then-most recent album "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and a rare performance of the unreleased live-only track "Sometimes I'm Happy". The band was on top form from the opening notes of "Tomorrow's Dream" right through to "Paranoid", the ultimate show stopper.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because guitarist Tony Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler all playing together.

Bill Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.

Find more on Black sabbath
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).