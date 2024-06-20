OZZY OSBOURNE Reflects On BLACK SABBATH's Performance At CALIFORNIA JAM On Latest Episode Of 'The Madhouse Chronicles'

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison — the longtime rhythm guitarist in Billy Idol's band and former bassist for THE CULT — have released the latest episode of their new Internet TV show, "The Madhouse Chronicles". The BLACK SABBATH episode is packed with behind-the-scenes stories from Ozzy, recounting SABBATH's record-breaking performance at the 1974 California Jam alongside EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER and DEEP PURPLE. Discover how BLACK SABBATH prepared for their loudest gig ever, complete with wild backstage antics and legendary moments. Watch as Ozzy reminisces about the chaotic events and unforgettable experiences that shaped their career.

BLACK SABBATH's appearance at the California Jam on April 6, 1974 has gone down in rock legend and is widely considered to be one of the band's best-ever live concert recordings.

This legendary gig, which was simulcast and televised live by ABC TV in prime time, featured an extensive reworking of "Sabbra Cadabra" from the band's then-most recent album "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath" and a rare performance of the unreleased live-only track "Sometimes I'm Happy". The band was on top form from the opening notes of "Tomorrow's Dream" right through to "Paranoid", the ultimate show stopper.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because guitarist Tony Iommi — who was diagnosed with lymphoma in late 2011 — can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

Iommi revealed his cancer diagnosis in early 2012, shortly after SABBATH announced a reunion tour and album. He underwent treatment throughout the recording of the disc, titled "13", and the subsequent tour to promote it.

The BLACK SABBATH guitarist successfully underwent an operation in January 2017 to remove a noncancerous lump from his throat.

"13" was the first album in 35 years to feature Iommi, Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler all playing together.

Bill Ward was on board for the SABBATH reunion when it was first announced 11 years ago, but backed out soon after. The drummer later claimed that he sat out the recording and touring sessions because of unfair contractual terms, although the members of SABBATH have hinted in other interviews that he wasn't physically up to the task.

All four original members of SABBATH were present when the band announced its final reunion in late 2011. But Ward split from the group in 2012, citing an "unsignable" contract, and Osbourne, Iommi and Butler carried on with their Rick Rubin–produced "13" LP and extensive international touring without him.