OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB HALFORD, GLENN DANZIG, Others Make ROLLING STONE's '200 Greatest Singers' List

January 2, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne (BLACK SABBATH),Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Axl Rose (GUNS N' ROSES),Ronnie James Dio (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, DIO),Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN),Chris Cornell (SOUNDGARDEN) and Steve Perry (JOURNEY) are among the rock vocalists who have been included on Rolling Stone's list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.

The updated list, which began in 2008, ranges from Aretha Franklin to Rosalía and other artists known for standout singing. This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion, Pink, Jennifer Hudson, Nat King Cole, Dionne Warwick and more.

The publication anticipated complaints from fans who disagreed with Rolling Stone's choices, writing in the introduction: "Before you start scrolling (and commenting),keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments… In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

Rock singers included on Rolling Stone's list:

#12 - John Lennon
#14 - Freddie Mercury
#26 - Paul McCartney
#32 - David Bowie
#52 - Mick Jagger
#63 - Robert Plant
#80 - Chris Cornell
#82 - Steve Perry
#105 - Eddie Vedder
#109 - Roger Daltrey
#112 - Ozzy Osbourne
#129 - Rob Halford
#134 - Axl Rose
#165 - Ronnie James Dio
#176 - Iggy Pop
#181 - Bob Seger
#199 - Glenn Danzig

