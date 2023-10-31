OZZY OSBOURNE To Be Honored With Icon Award At Inaugural ROLLING STONE UK AWARDS

Ozzy Osbournewill be honored with the Icon Award at the first-ever Rolling Stone UK Awards, set to take place on November 23 at the Roundhouse in Camden Town, London.

The 74-year-old, who has been struggling with his mobility after his 2019 fall that aggravated a decade-old spine injury and his 2020 Parkinson's disease diagnosis, will be in attendance at the event and he will make a speech to the nominees, guests and VIPs gathered in the venue. However, he will not be performing on the night.

Ozzy said: "I don't know what to say! I wish I felt like a fucking icon.

"I've had a long career and I've raised a few fucking eyebrows along the way, and I've met some amazing people too. I've done some good gigs and I've done some fucking bad gigs!

"Thanks very much for giving me this award, it really means a lot to me."

The Rolling Stone UK Awards will be hosted by comedian, satirist and actor Munya Chawawa.

This past July, Ozzy canceled his appearance at the Power Trip festival due to his ongoing health issues.

Ozzy's physical ailments, including catching COVID-19 almost two years ago, forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours.

While Osbourne's health issues forced him to scrap most of his live appearances, the musician said he would return if his condition improved.

This past April, Ozzy was photographed walking without his cane in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, he looked unbalanced as he walked alongside his carer, who picked up flowers during their daytime stroll around the neighborhood and held them out for Osbourne to take a whiff.

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February.

Despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in the last year and a half, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022 and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game in September 2022.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin