OZZY OSBOURNE To Undergo 'Major Operation' On Monday: It Will 'Determine The Rest Of His Life'

Ozzy Osbourne is about to undergo a "major operation" which will "determine the rest of his life."

The singer's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, announced on U.K.'s "The Talk" on Wednesday evening (June 8) that she would be flying to America on Thursday to be by her 73-year-old husband's side.

During the TalkTV show, co-host Vanessa Feltz asked if Sharon was traveling back to Los Angeles and added: "I'm sorry to hear that Ozzy has a big operation coming up as well."

Sharon confirmed her husband of 39 years has a "very major operation" on Monday, June 13. She added: "I have to be there and it's really going to determine the rest of his life.

"My son is also going to have a daughter in about three weeks, and also it's our 40th wedding anniversary and July 1."

The co-hosts congratulated Sharon on the news of her wedding anniversary and asked if she and Ozzy had anything planned to mark the occasion. "I don't know yet. [It] depends on everything with Ozzy."

Last month, Ozzy confirmed to Classic Rock magazine that he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck. "I can't walk properly these days," he revealed. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."

Asked if he thinks about mortality, Ozzy said: "At fucking 73, I've done pretty well. I don't plan on going anywhere, but my time's going to come."

As for what else he would like to achieve in his 70s, Ozzy said: "A Number One Ozzy album. I'm coming back to England this year, too. I've had enough of living out here [America] now. My intention was never to stay out here."

In April, Sharon spoke about her husband's health during an appearance on Piers Morgan's TalkTV show "Uncensored". At the time, Sharon stated about the BLACK SABBATH frontman: "He's doing okay. He's got one more operation left to do and then he's dying to come back home."

Ozzy, who revealed two years ago that he was battling Parkinson's disease, has reportedly applied for permission for a "rehabilitation" wing at his historic Grade II listed home in Buckinghamshire, England. According to the Daily Mail, the extension will feature "an abundance of stopping and sitting" spaces, "discreet grab rails and aids" and "soft non-slip surfaces" as well as a self-contained nurse's flat. There is also a "pool house orangery", "garden room" and a "health and welfare exercise studio".

Architect Lynne Walker wrote in the plans that "it is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views."

In March, Mirror reported that Ozzy and Sharon were leaving Los Angeles and returning to their native United Kingdom due to rising taxes in California.

The musician and his wife will reportedly spend most of their time at their home Welders House.

"We are leaving L.A.," he said, according to Mirror. "We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there."

He added: "If they do the taxes better, then I may come back. I do not know. I am taking my recording studio with me. I am going to build a barn there and make my own studio at Welders. I will still be making music and my band will come over."

Ozzy and Sharon reportedly purchased Welders House from two-time Academy Award-winning special effects legend John Stears in 1993. In her 2013 autobiography, "Extreme: My Autobiography", Sharon said she purchased the home due to its "extreme" distance from any public houses nearby.

In July 2020, Ozzy said that he was still "not back to 100 percent" after suffering from several medical issues, including a fall, neck surgery and hospitalization for the flu. Ozzy also said that he was looking forward to performing again once he has regained his health and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

Last November, Ozzy's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was once again postponed. The new dates will now take place in May and June 2023.

Ozzy initially scrapped his entire 2019 schedule as he recovered from surgery to repair an injury sustained while dealing with a bout of pneumonia. The tour was postponed a second time after Ozzy continued to deal with health issues following a fall in his Los Angeles home. That fall "aggravated years-old injuries" from an ATV accident that occurred in 2003. The tour was pushed back a third time in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ozzy's European tour with JUDAS PRIEST tour will now take place more than four years later than originally planned, and almost five years after tickets first went on sale in September 2018.

In May 2020, Ozzy's son Jack said that his father will "probably" retire "within the next five to ten years." But Ozzy, who turned 73 in December, has repeatedly said that he is not calling it quits, despite the fact that his "No More Tours 2" — whenever it ends up happening — is being billed as his last major global trek.