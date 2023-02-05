  • facebook
OZZY OSBOURNE Wins 'Best Metal Performance' GRAMMY For 'Degradation Rules'

February 5, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a Grammy in the "Best Metal Performance" category in the pre-telecast ceremony at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, which is being held tonight (Sunday, February 5) at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California. Ozzy was nominated for "Degradation Rules", a track from his 2022 album "Patient Number 9".

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, who has been held back from touring by a litany of health issues in recent years, previously won three Grammy Awards and received eight nominations. In 1993 Ozzy won a solo Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for "I Don't Want To Change The World" and two Grammys as a member of BLACK SABBATH for "Best Metal Performance" in 2000 for "Iron Man" and in 2013 for "Best Metal Performance" for "God Is Dead?" from "13".

Osbourne was not present at the ceremony, but producer Andrew Watt and METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, who played on "Degradation Rules", accepted the award on Ozzy's behalf. In his speech, Watt relayed a message from Osbourne, noting the 74-year-old BLACK SABBATH frontman wanted to say: "I love you all and fuck off."

The nominees in the "Best Metal Performance" category were as follows:

* "Call Me Little Sunshine" - GHOST
* "We'll Be Back" - MEGADETH
* "Kill Or Be Killed" - MUSE
* "Degradation Rules" - OZZY OSBOURNE (featuring Tony Iommi)
* "Blackout" - TURNSTILE

The eligibility period for the 65th annual Grammy Awards was October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.

The nominations for all 91 categories were announced last November during a livestream from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The event was streamed live on Grammy.com and on the Academy's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok channels. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by 12-time Grammy winner John Legend, multiplatinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo and 2023 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" honoree Smokey Robinson in announcing the 2023 Grammy nominees.

Among the new category changes this year is that albums must contain greater than 75% playing time of newly recorded music in order to be eligible for a Grammy; the previous eligibility rule was 50%.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin

