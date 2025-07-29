OZZY OSBOURNE's Classic Songs Land On Billboard Hot 100 Chart Following His Death

According to Billboard.com, two of Ozzy Osbourne's classic songs have made an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the days following his July 22 death at the age of 76.

Marking its first appearance on the chart, "Crazy Train" — Ozzy's first-ever solo single, released in 1980 from his debut album as a solo artist, "Blizzard Of Ozz" — landed at No. 46 on the the Billboard Hot 100 after procuring 9.2 million official U.S. streams, 2.4 million radio audience impressions and 11,000 downloads sold in the week ending July 24, according to Luminate. Meanwhile, "Mama, I'm Coming Home" — Ozzy's power ballad from his sixth studio album, "No More Tears", with lyrics written by MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy — returned to the chart after 33 years at No. 49 after accumulating 8.7 million streams, 2.1 million audience impressions and 15,000 paid downloads.

Elsewhere, Ozzy's "best of" collection "The Essential Ozzy Osbourne", which was originally released in February 2003, has reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, while BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid" re-entered the chart at No. 37. "The Essential Ozzy Osbourne" is a comprehensive 29-track collection of Ozzy's best-known early solo material, including songs from his 2001 studio album, "Down To Earth".

"The Essential Ozzy Osbourne" has become Ozzy's tenth Top 10 album after previously peaking at No. 81 in the year it was released. It was streamed over 48 million times this tracking week, debuting at No. 9 on Billboard's Top Streaming Albums.

Osbourne previously landed in the Top 10 in the Billboard 200 with "Patient Number 9" (No. 3, 2022),"Ordinary Man" (No. 3, 2020),"Scream" (No. 4, 2010),"Black Rain" (No. 3, 2007),"Down To Earth" (No. 4, 2001),"Ozzmosis" (No. 4, 1995),"No More Tears" (No. 7, 1991),"Tribute" (No. 6, 1987) and "The Ultimate Sin" (No. 6, 1986). As the frontman of BLACK SABBATH, Osbourne also had Top 10s with "13" (No. 1, 2013) and "Master of Reality" (No. 8, 1971).

Ozzy died the morning of July 22, his family announced in a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," the family said.

No cause of death was given, but Osbourne had battled a number of health issues over the past several years, including Parkinson's disease and injuries he sustained from a late-night fall in 2019.

Ozzy's death came a little more than two weeks after he took the stage for his final performance with BLACK SABBATH at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom. They performed four songs for more than 40,000 people in the stadium and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

Formed in Birmingham in 1968, BLACK SABBATH is widely recognized as one of the most influential heavy metal bands of all time, with a career spanning decades and over 75 million albums sold worldwide. Their impact on the genre remains as significant today as it was in the early 1970s, with their music shaping generations of metal musicians.

Ozzy's family reality television show "The Osbournes" won a 2002 Primetime Emmy.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.

Osbourne won several Grammys, including one in 1993 for his solo song "I Don't Want To Change The World".

Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon started their annual tour — Ozzfest — in 1996 after he was rejected from the lineup of what at the time was the top touring music festival, Lollapalooza. The first traveling version of Ozzfest in 1997 included MARILYN MANSON and PANTERA as part of the lineup.

Osbourne leaves behind his wife, three children from his first marriage (including an adopted son from his first wife's previous relationship),and three with Sharon: Jack, Kelly and Aimee.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Premier)