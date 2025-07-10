OZZY OSBOURNE's Final Memoir, 'Last Rites', To Arrive In October

Ozzy Osbourne will release a new memoir, "Last Rites", on October 7 via Grand Central Publishing.

The final, fearlessly raw memoir from Ozzy, "Last Rites" is the shocking, bitterly hilarious, never-before-told story of Osbourne's descent into hell related to his health issues over the course of the last seven years. Along the way, he reflects on his extraordinary life and career — including his turbulent marriage to wife Sharon, his encounters with fellow hellraisers including Slash, Bon Scott, John Bonham and Keith Moon, the harrowing final moments he spent with MOTÖRHEAD's Lemmy Kilmister, all alongside his reflections on the triumphant "Back To The Beginning" concert, streamed around the world, where Ozzy reunited with his BLACK SABBATH bandmates for the final time and raised millions for charity.

Unflinching and surprisingly life-affirming, "Last Rites" demonstrates once again why Ozzy has transcended his status as "The Godfather Of Metal" and "The Prince Of Darkness" to become a modern-day folk hero and national treasure.

Ozzy said in a statement: "People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm, like, fuck no. If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy. Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good… and I've done bad. But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere."

"Last Rites" will be Osbourne's second book, following his 2009 memoir "I Am Ozzy".

The cover of "Last Rites", courtesy of Grand Central Publishing, can be seen above.

According to The Guardian, Ozzy's last-ever live performance this past (Saturday, July 5) at the "Back To The Beginning" event at the Villa Park in Birmingham, United Kingdom was livestreamed to more than five million fans worldwide.

Ozzy played a five-song set with his solo band — consisting of guitarist Zakk Wylde, bassist Mike Inez, keyboardist Adam Wakeman and drummer Tommy Clufetos — before being joined by fellow original BLACK SABBATH members Tony Iommi (guitar),Geezer Butler (bass) and Bill Ward (drums) for four classic SABBATH songs: "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "N.I.B." and "Paranoid".

Ozzy's solo set consisted of four songs from Osbourne's 1980 solo debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz" — "I Don't Know", "Mr. Crowley", "Suicide Solution" and "Crazy Train" — along with his 1991 "No More Tears" ballad "Mama, I'm Coming Home".

The 76-year-old heavy metal singer, who has Parkinson's disease, sang while seated on a black throne and appeared overcome with emotion at times. "You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he told the crowd.

At the end of SABBATH's set, Ozzy said: "It's the last song ever. Your support has enabled us to live an amazing lifestyle, thank you from the bottom of our hearts." Osbourne was then presented with a cake, while fireworks lit up the stadium from overhead.

A message on screen then read, "Thank you for everything, you guys are fucking amazing. Birmingham Forever," before the sky lit up with fireworks.

More than 40,000 fans attended the event, which also saw performances from METALLICA, SLAYER, PANTERA, LAMB OF GOD and ANTHRAX, among others. Profits from the show will be shared equally between the charities Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.

There was also an online auction benefiting those charities. Items up for bid included two Gibson guitars signed by performers, a GUNS N' ROSES pinball machine, several gold record and CD displays including BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", LED ZEPPELIN's "Physical Graffiti" and METALLICA's "Master Of Puppets", plus more than a dozen travel packages.

A livestream of the daylong event was announced in June. While it was called a livestream, the video was delayed two hours from the in-arena start time.

Livestream tickets were priced $29.99, which got you live viewing and access to video for 48 hours. The livestream and T-shirt bundle was priced $64.98. It got you event viewing and a "Back To The Beginning" T-shirt.

"Back To The Beginning" was captured, produced and distributed by Mercury Studios ("One To One: John & Yoko", "American Symphony", "Metallica Saved My Life"). Mercury has partnered with Kiswe — the global D2C streaming partner behind the record-breaking BTS concert livestream — to deliver this moment of music history to fans across the globe.

The all-day event at Villa Park, produced by Live Nation, was hosted and compered by American actor Jason Momoa.