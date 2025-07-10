OF MICE & MEN Announces New Album 'Another Miracle', Shares 'Wake Up' Single

Few modern rock bands balance raw intimacy and explosive power like OF MICE & MEN. Today, the Southern California quartet announces its ninth studio album, "Another Miracle", out November 14 via Century Media Records. Written, produced, and engineered entirely by the band, "Another Miracle" finds OF MICE & MEN at its most personal — and most expansive. Frontman Aaron Pauley also mixed and mastered the album himself, eschewing the hiring of a big-name producer for a more personal and intimate approach to their art. As a legion of devoted listeners worldwide has come to expect, the band poured their hearts into every note, creating a powerful reflection of their lived experiences.

OF MICE & MEN say: "We're excited to be sharing our new album, 'Another Miracle', with you all. It's been a long time in the making, and the cumulation of countless hours of collaboration and hard work. We hope that our fans, old and new, will really enjoy it since we've not only raised the bar on the melodic side, we've also doubled down on the heaviness all over the album and made what we feel is an incredibly strong and authentic representation of who OF MICE & MEN is in 2025. We want to thank our fans for the years of support. We're incredibly proud of 'Another Miracle', and we hope you enjoy the album as much as we've enjoyed making it."

Today OF MICE & MEN also drops the album's newest single, "Wake Up", which captures the album's spirit of fearless experimentation. It's one of those rare moments where the "X factor" revealed itself early, channeling the urgency, vulnerability, and creative spark that drives "Another Miracle" from start to finish.

The band says: "With 'Wake Up' we specifically aimed to pair the more delicate and almost shoegazey sounds of '90s alternative acoustic classics with a sonically modern and heavier OF MICE & MEN approach. Lyrically, it's a call to consciousness and presence while juxtaposing the imperative to live in the here and now with dreamlike metaphoric imagery." They once again teamed with director Mike Matsui for the video and further note, "Is this a music video or a transcendental experience?! We may never know, but visionary director Mike Matsui really brought out the divine majesty with this one. We shot the video at an awesome location in San Francisco and Mike and his team were really able to capture the dreamlike aesthetic of the song. Also, we don't think anyone's ever played a breakdown in that church before, so we're pretty sure we made history!"

Earlier this year OF MICE & MEN released "Another Miracle"'s title track, which marked their first new music since 2023's "Tether" and their first since signing to new label Century Media Records. The band will play songs off the upcoming album as well as fan favorites this summer at festival appearances, including Summer Daze festival in Elko, Nevada, Warped Tour in Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky. They will also embark on a headline run in Europe, with dates kicking off November 27 and concluding December 14. North American headline dates will be announced soon.

Fans can now check in with Micespace, a new online community launched by OF MICE & MEN. The band will be sharing unreleased music and demos, behind-the-scenes footage from all nine album eras, early access to tour tickets, and tons of exclusive content and fan perks.

Since their debut in 2010, OF MICE & MEN have built a devoted global fanbase through relentless touring, powerful live shows, and a string of acclaimed albums. The band's core lineup — Aaron Pauley, Phil Manansala, Alan Ashby and Tino Arteaga — has remained solid since 2016, fostering a deep creative chemistry. Their music frequently explores themes of resilience, mental health, and human connection, striking a deep chord with listeners. With numerous charting singles, award wins and the new partnership with Century Media Records, OF MICE & MEN continue to evolve while staying rooted in the authenticity that defines their sound.

Photo by Carissa Dugoni