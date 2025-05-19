P.O.D. Guitarist MARCOS CURIEL: 'A Lot Of People That Listen To Metal Or Rock Have Tunnel Vision'

In a new interview with the Rock Brothers Podcast, guitarist Marcos Curiel spoke about P.O.D.'s musical evolution since the band's formation more than three decades ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When we started, man, it wasn't like everybody opened their arms and welcomed us in. There's a lot of taboo when it comes to P.O.D. There's the spiritual angle, then there's the rap angle, ethnic angle, the reggae. We like to mix it up. And a lot of people that listen to metal or rock have tunnel vision. And throughout the years, we just stayed consistent, doing us.

"We come from an era where everybody sounded different," Marcos explained. "Right now a lot of bands sound alike. When we grew up, it was RAGE [AGAINST THE MACHINE], BODY COUNT, [RED HOT] CHILI PEPPERS — just those three alone. NIRVANA, PEARL JAM, they all sound different, and they all have their own unique sound. And the thing about P.O.D. — I don't care whether you love us or hate us, when you hear us, you know who we are. And that right there is a blessing in itself. We're not chasing the carrot. At one point some people try to get us to do that, and we're, like, 'Dude, we're just P.O.D. Take it or leave it.'"

Elaborating on some of the pushback he and his P.O.D. bandmates received early on, Curiel said: "What's crazy is when we got signed to Atlantic, back then it wasn't even a thing for rock bands to be adding features. But we're hip-hop fans, so we were, like, 'Hey, man, why don't we add H.R. from BAD BRAINS or Eek-A-Mouse?' And the label at the time was, like, 'What are you guys doing? You're a rock band.' And we were, like, 'Exactly. This is what we think is cool and this is what we like.' And look at it — now everyone's doing features.

"The evolution is organic," Marcos explained. "It's not contrived. And we always hear bands that are, like, 'Oh, you need to check us out, man. We do this, do this.' And we listen and we're, like, 'I get you're trying to do that. I get it, but it doesn't sound fresh. It doesn't sound organic.' And I'm not a music snob, 'cause we're all about vibes and how it feels when you hear something. 'Oh, that's sick.' And when it's organic, I think people are just drawn to it. And some people don't get it. They're, like, 'What is this?'"

P.O.D. joined U.S. hard rockers GODSMACK as special guests on their March/April 2025 European tour. The trek kicked off on March 22 with a sold-out show at the Sofia Arena in Bulgaria and then made stops in Romania (Bucharest),Hungary (Budapest),Poland (Gliwice),Austria (Vienna),Croatia (Zagreb),Czech Republic (Prague),Germany (Munich, Berlin, Offenbach),U.K. (London),Belgium (Brussels),before finishing with two shows in Germany, Hamburg, and finally April 12 at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen.

In May last year, P.O.D. released its 11th album, "Veritas", via Mascot Records. The album was a Top 10 hit across the U.S. Billboard Current Hard Rock, Current Rock, and Current Alternative album charts, and has already surpassed 48 million streams.

P.O.D. has released several singles from the album including "Drop", "Afraid To Die", "I Got That" and "I Won't Bow Down".

"Drop" features a vicious vocal feature from LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe, while the equally eruptive single "Afraid To Die" features JINJER vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk.

As well as releasing "Veritas", P.O.D. has toured with SKINDRED, who between them brought the party in a major way to the U.K. They bulldozed through Europe with euphoric festival sets at Graspop Metal Meeting, Summerside and Rock For People. They supported MUDVAYNE, took on their blistering U.S. "I Got That" headline tour with special guests BAD WOLVES and NORMA JEAN, and festival stops at Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Sonic Temple, Welcome To Rockville and made waves on the ShipRocked cruise. They spent October 2024 touring Latin America, playing Knotfest and headline shows in Brazil as well as shows in Chile, Colombia and Mexico.