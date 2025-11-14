P.O.D.'s SONNY SANDOVAL Launches SONNY DREAD Reggae Project, Shares First Two Songs

P.O.D. frontman Sonny Sandoval has launched a new solo project called SONNY DREAD. The project's self-titled debut LP, for which a release date has not yet been announced, is described in a press release as "a classic reggae album rooted in heavy bass, timeless riddim, and island-driven grooves. The project features powerful collaborations with Q-Unique, Ray Riley, Dondi, Arise Roots, Marcos Curiel, Louie Castle, and Gil, Migs And Rog."

Two SONNY DREAD songs are out now, "Sleeping Lion" and "Talk To GOD", and can be streamed below.

"After over a decade of wanting to release a solo project - SONNY DREAD is here," Sonny wrote on Instagram. "'Sleeping Lion' and 'Talk To GOD' w/ @mr_q_unique is now available. Full SONNY DREAD album is coming!! Hope you dig it. Please tag & share with everyone!"

Sandoval previously discussed the SONNY DREAD project in an April 2024 interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio. He stated at the time: "I had started a whole reggae album by myself when I was home [during the pandemic], because you couldn't go anywhere. So I just did it at home and teamed up with a lot of different producers just online. I would just see their stuff, and I'd be, like, 'Hey, send me some tracks.' I was able to do everything. So I had planned to release that, actually, two years ago now, but then because our label and everybody was, like, 'We really, really need a P.O.D. record,' all that stuff got put on the back burner."

Sonny continued: "I've always been a reggae fan. I love reggae music. I think the scene is probably bigger now than ever. There's tours all around the world now for reggae music. And so I think once we're finished with [the touring cycle for] this [new P.O.D.] record and it starts to wind down, I'm definitely…. I mean, I am gonna release either an EP or a full record. And then I would just love to play shows just locally and maybe jump on tour with some reggae bands just because I just love doing it."

He added: "I'm pretty much just sitting on it. And so now it's, like, I just want people to hear that."

P.O.D.'s most recent album, "Veritas", came out last year. The band's cover of THE BEATLES classic "Don't Let Me Down" was made available in September.

"Veritas" was written over the course of several years, with the band typically writing a tune or two at a time with the Los Angeles-based production duo called the Heavy (Jason Bell and Jordan Miller).

Sandoval's memoir, "Son Of Southtown: My Life Between Two Worlds", was released in February.

Sandoval is the founder and president of the Youth Of The Nation Foundation, which reaches out to children from underprivileged neighborhoods and gives them the opportunity to find their self-worth and value.

Sonny is married to his high school sweetheart, Shannon, and they have three children.