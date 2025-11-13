THE DEAD DAISIES Unleash 'Live At Stonedead', Prepare To Work On New Music In 2026

THE DEAD DAISIES have announced the release of a powerful new live album and ambitious plans for the years ahead.

Following a highly successful run of U.K. dates earlier this year, the band's electrifying closing performance at the Stonedead festival on August 23, 2025 is now immortalized. Today, November 14, 2025, the raw, high-voltage energy of that night is unleashed with the digital release of "Live At Stonedead". The album captures THE DEAD DAISIES in full flight, with frontman John Corabi commanding the stage, Doug Aldrich tearing into his guitar solos, David Lowy's driving riffs, Michael Devin with his thunderous bass and Tommy Clufetos pounding those skins along with the kind of crowd energy only Stonedead can deliver.

"We were pumped to wrap up a great U.K. tour at the Stonedead festival in Newark," Aldrich said. "It turned out to be such a great show we decided to release it for you guys. The audience was fired up and it was an awesome night of rock! Hope you enjoy this and see ya again as soon as possible."

Fans can experience the performance now with the live video for "Long Way To Go - Live From Stonedead", available for viewing below.

THE DEAD DAISIES aren't slowing down. Their immediate focus for 2026 will be returning to the studio to begin writing and recording their next album, expected to deliver another round of the band's signature hard-hitting rock. Then, in 2027, the group will hit the road for an extensive tour across Europe and the United States, bringing new music and fan favorites to stages worldwide. Further details, including confirmed tour dates and venues, will be announced in the coming months.

THE DEAD DAISIES are an Australian-American supergroup, founded by rhythm guitarist and businessman David Lowy, which boasts a powerhouse rotating lineup of rock stars.

For over a decade, THE DEAD DAISIES have been captivating audiences with their no-holds-barred rock sound, channeling the grit and soul of classic '70s rock into modern anthems. With seven studio albums, a live album, a covers album, and a best-of collection under their belt, the band has shared stages with rock royalty including KISS, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD and many more.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest collection of original material, "Light 'Em Up", came out in September 2024 via Germany's SPV and Japan's Ward Records. The LP was helmed by Marti Frederiksen, who has previously collaborated with AEROSMITH, DEF LEPPARD, Jonny Lang and Sheryl Crow, among many others.

THE DEAD DAISIES were touring earlier this year in support of their first full-fledged blues album, "Lookin' For Trouble", out now via Fame / Malaco Records. Tracked live at FAME Studios, the album's singles — "Boom Boom", a take on the John Lee Hooker classic, and "Crossroads", a tribute to Robert Johnson — have earned praise for their energy and authenticity.