PANTERA And DISTURBED To Headline KNOTFEST AUSTRALIA 2024

PANTERA and DISTURBED will headline the 2024 edition of Knotfest Australia. Next year's festival, which will be held over three dates in March, will also feature LAMB OF GOD, HALESTORM, THE HU, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, ESCAPE THE FATE, WAGE WAR, BRAND OF SACRIFICE and more.

Among the local acts who will appear at Knotfest Australia are THY ART IS MURDER, SPEED, WINDWAKER and KING PARROT.

PANTERA's Knotfest Australia shows will mark the band's first appearance in the country since 2001.

DISTURBED last toured Australia in 2016 in support of the band's 2015 album "Immortalized".

Knotfest Australia 2024 will also once again feature the Knotfest Museum celebrating SLIPKNOT's storied 26-year career.

Early Bird tickets for Knotfest Australia 2024 will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, November 21. The general on-sale begins on Thursday, November 23 via the Knotfest Australia web site.

Knotfest Australia will take place on Thursday, March 21 at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, on Saturday, March 23 at Sydney's Centennial Park, and on Sunday, March 24 at Brisbane's Showgrounds.

PANTERA's current lineup consists of classic-era members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass),along with new recruits Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) on guitar and Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) on drums.

DISTURBED is continuing to tour in support of its eighth album, "Divisive", which came out in November 2022. The album landed at position No. 5 on the ARIA chart upon release.

Knotfest Australia 2024 lineup:

PANTERA

DISTURBED

LAMB OF GOD

HALESTORM

THE HU

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

WAGE WAR

ESCAPE THE FATE

THY ART IS MURDER

SKINDRED

SPEED

WINDWAKER

BRAND OF SACRIFICE

KING PARROT