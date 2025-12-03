PANTERA: Fully Authorized Photo Book Due In Spring 2026

Rufus Publications has announced the fully authorized "Pantera", a brand new PANTERA coffee table book from legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin.

Over the last few years Ross has had unrestricted access to the band on tour, backstage, days off and, of course, playing killer shows. This new, fully authorized book captures the current lineup in all its glory and Ross has also delved into his extensive PANTERA archive featuring stunning photographs of the original four including "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul Abbott, to produce a unique and often never-before-seen look at one of world’s most legendary metal bands. This is PANTERA in the raw.

This huge, A3 portrait coffee table book, with more than 300 pages, allows the images to breathe in a unique way and the edition comes in a distinctive, diamond plate style embossed slipcase. Only 666 numbered copies of the book are being made available and each copy is hand signed by PANTERA's current touring lineup of Philip Anselmo (vocals),Charlie Benante (drums),Rex Brown (bass) and Zakk Wylde (guitar).

PANTERA is one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time. The lineup of Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul recorded a series of ground-breaking albums before the band's 1994 LP, "Far Beyond Driven", debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, pushing PANTERA to sell more than 25 million albums worldwide! In 2022, Billboard reported that Brown and Anselmo were reuniting for PANTERA's first major tour in 22 years. The updated lineup of PANTERA played its first shows in 21 years in Latin America at the end of 2022 and has continued to tour the world.

"Pantera" by Ross Halfin can be pre-ordered from rufuspublications.com on Thursday, December 4 at 3 p.m. U.K. time. It sells for £250 plus worldwide delivery. The book is expected to ship in spring 2026.

This past summer PANTERA completed a U.S. amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the journey commenced on July 15 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and wound its way through over two dozen cities, coming to a close on September 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Support was provided by Swedish heavy metal icons AMON AMARTH. The tour followed PANTERA's spring run of stadium shows with METALLICA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES as well as a very special U.K. performance as part of BLACK SABBATH's and Ozzy Osbourne's historic final show alongside METALLICA, SLAYER, GOJIRA, HALESTORM, ALICE IN CHAINS, LAMB OF GOD, ANTHRAX, MASTODON and more.

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie, who was Dimebag's brother, and Anselmo had not spoken since PANTERA split in 2003. But the relationship got even more acrimonious when Vinnie suggested that some remarks the vocalist had made about Dimebag in print just weeks earlier might have incited Dimebag's killer.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin (courtesy of Live Nation)