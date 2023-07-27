PANTERA Radio To Take Over SIRIUSXM's Liquid Metal

With PANTERA set to kick off its highly anticipated U.S. tour, SiriusXM's Liquid Metal (channel 40) will become Pantera Radio on Friday, July 28 at 3 a.m. ET through Thursday, August 3. SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Pantera Radio on their radios and the SiriusXM app.

Throughout the run, experience exclusive never-before-heard stories, song selections, and guest DJs airing all week as PANTERA kicks off their U.S. tour. Only PANTERA and affiliated bands will be played for the whole week on Channel 40.

Plus, listen as PANTERA disrupts everyLiquid Metal show all week, with limited-edition PANTERA-themed shows. Hear PANTERA's history dissected on "Bloody Roots Of Pantera", the world's best PANTERA covers on "Corridor Of Covers", and exclusive trivia on "Into The Trivia Pit". And PANTERA consumes the "Devil's Dozen Countdown" as SiriusXM counts down the Top 12 PANTERA songs of all time. All of the specials will be available on the SiriusXM app.

Hear new and exclusive content from singer Philip Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante. And SiriusXM will be opening the Liquid Metal vault to bring you special archive content celebrating Vinnie Paul Abbott.

Every hour: PANTERA family tree bands. Hear onlyPANTERA and their family web of bands, like DAMAGEPLAN, DOWN, HELLYEAH and more.

Every hour: Dime & Vinnie Jukebox Selections. Hear "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott and Vinnie Paul's favorite tracks spinning every hour.

PANTERA versions of all Liquid Metal shows

Into The Trivia Pit: Pantera Trivia Game Show, hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin and Shawn The Butcher

Wednesday, July 26 @ 4 p.m. ET (Live)

Saturday, July 29 @ 12 p.m. ET

Sunday July 30 @ 10 p.m. ET

Monday July 31 @ 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2 @ 8 p.m. ET

Devil's Dozen: Top 12 Pantera Songs Of All Time, hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin

Friday, July 28 @ 6 p.m. ET & 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 29 @ 11 a.m. ET

Sunday, July 30 @ 11 p.m. ET

Monday, July 31 @ 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 @ 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2 @ 9 a.m. ET

Bloody Roots: Crash Course In Pantera History, hosted by Ian Christe (author Sound Of The Beast, publisher Bazillion Points)

Saturday, July 29 @ 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 30 @ 1 p.m. ET

Monday, July 31 @ 9 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 @ 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 3 @ 9 p.m. ET

Corridor Of Covers: Ultimate Pantera Cover Songs, hosted by Scotty Crynock

Friday, July 28 @ 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 29 @ 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 30 @ 4 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 1 @ 10 a.m. ET

PANTERA's current lineup includes two surviving members from the band's classic formation, Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and Benante (ANTHRAX).

Anselmo and Brown, along with Wylde and Benante, are headlining a number of major festivals across South America, Asia, North America and Europe and staging some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who in 2021 said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Up until his passing, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Vinnie passed away on June 22, 2018 at his other home in Las Vegas at the age of 54. He died of dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. His death was the result of chronic weakening of the heart muscle — basically meaning his heart couldn't pump blood as well as a healthy heart.