PAPA ROACH And RISE AGAINST Announce 'Rise Of The Roach' 2025 U.S. Tour

PAPA ROACH will join forces with RISE AGAINST and special guest UNDEROATH to embark on the first North American legs of the "Rise Of The Roach" tour in the spring and fall of 2025, marking a significant milestone as the two legendary rock bands unite for their first-ever outing together. In the tour parody video, comedian Bert Kreischer dropped the "big news" that he'll be hitting the road with PAPA ROACH next year. In fact, he even let fans in on a little secret — he's totally been in the band all along.

The uniquely curated tour will see the biggest production from PAPA ROACH to date, as well as two distinct modern rock heavyweights in PAPA ROACH and RISE AGAINST, with some of the biggest hits in the genre performed on one stage. Both acts are celebrating 25th anniversaries, as PAPA ROACH will celebrate 25 years of their debut album "Infest" with iconic tracks and fan-favorite deep cuts from their entire catalog, In comparison, RISE AGAINST, who also hit the 25 year mark since their formation, will be unleashing fan favorites and hits from their revered catalog.

"We can't wait to bring the 'Rise Of The Roach' tour to North America next year," shares PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "RISE AGAINST are legends in their own right, and will bring another dynamic to this tour. With both our bands celebrating our 25-plus-year legacy and deep catalogs, we are truly blessed to be able to put this show in front of fans."

Tim McIlrath of RISE AGAINST added: "After crossing paths with PAPA ROACH countless times over the years, we're stoked to finally team up and put our bands together on the same stage and our fans together in the same room. With the welcome addition of our old friends UNDEROATH, this will be the best damn tour of 2025. See you soon!"

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning on Monday, November 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, November 14 at 10 a.m. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of PAPA ROACH's "Infest", a limited number of tickets will be available for $25 starting Monday, November 11 while supplies last.

Mar. 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Mar. 22 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Mar. 23 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Mar. 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mar. 26 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Mar. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

Mar. 29 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Mar. 31 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 01 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Apr. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

Apr. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Apr. 07 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Apr. 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Apr. 10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Apr. 12 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

Apr. 13 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sep. 10 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sep. 11 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater

Sep. 13 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sep. 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Sep. 17 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Sep. 19 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

Sep. 20 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Sep. 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Sep. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 27 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheater*

Sep. 28 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 30 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Oct. 01 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 03 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 05 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in Alternative Hard Rock music, who in 2025 will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH, who has recently called attention to the cause of suicide prevention with "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" with pop-country superstar Carrie Underwood, is not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and has been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has created ten studio albums, their most recent being "Ego Trip", on their own label, New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 850 million global streams to date and has produced four No. 1 singles, bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits and 12 career No. 1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC. PAPA ROACH's "Rise Of The Roach" tour was originally announced in Europe, and selling out venues including London's famed Wembley Arena now continues throughout North America in 2025.

Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, the multi-gold and platinum group RISE AGAINST (lead vocalist/guitarist Tim McIlrath, bassist/vocalist Joe Principe, lead guitarist/vocalist Zach Blair, drummer Brandon Barnes) has had seven Top 50 records on the Billboard 200 chart, five of which reached the top 10. RISE AGAINST's albums have touched on a spectrum of vital issues including voting rights, LGBTQ rights, animal rights, and environmental causes, and they're known for their wholehearted engagement with fans — whether in an explosive live show setting or on record. The band's most recent album, "Nowhere Generation" (Loma Vista Recordings),shone a spotlight on the social and economical deck that has been stacked against the younger generations' pursuit of the American Dream. Debuting in June 2021 at the top of multiple Billboard charts (including No. 1 on Rock),its title track also reached to No. 1 at rock radio. As a first-anniversary celebration of the LP, in June 2022 RISE AGAINST surprise-dropped a five-song EP, "Nowhere Generation II" — a propulsive, five-song follow-up that served to continue a critical dialogue between the band, their fans, and the world at large. After spending the better part of 2023 and 2024 in the studio, the band is primed for an exciting year in 2025.