PAPA ROACH Announces 'Ego Trip' Digital Deluxe Edition

Following the massive success of their eleventh studio album "Ego Trip", Californian rockers PAPA ROACH have announced "Ego Trip" digital deluxe edition and the long-awaited release date of "Ego Trip" standard edition on vinyl. The 20-track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music. Out today is "Cut The Line" featuring BEARTOOTH.

Also available for pre-order is the long-awaited "Ego Trip" vinyl LP, in its second edition after offering exclusively for November's Black Friday Record Store Day. The worldwide release features the standard 14-track album in unique packaging with a pop-up "Ego Trip" roller coaster inside gatefold, amusement park map, and 140g vinyl LP in opaque black, "translucent purple" for indie retailers, "strawberry shortcake" available via the band’s merchandise store, and "yellow-and-black swirl" exclusively on tour, the latter two variants including a special seven-inch featuring two acoustic tracks. "Strawberry shortcake" is available now for preorder at www.paparoach.com

PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix comments: "This album has been a journey for us — from recording the album in 2020 to having two No. 1 hit singles last year, to adding one of our favorite bands BEARTOOTH to this track, all for the first time on our own label. These songs rip and we're stoked get them out there. It's been one hell of an ego trip! See what I did there!?"

Next month PAPA ROACH will hit the road for the second leg of the "Rockzilla" tour. A co-headline run with FALLING IN REVERSE and featuring special guest HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and opener ESCAPE THE FATE, this sequel will kick off in Rochester, New York on February 1 and will include stops in 21 cities across the U.S., many of which are sold out or low on tickets.

PAPA ROACH will be traveling abroad later this year for a string of U.K. dates with DON BROCO and DANCE GAVIN DANCE, the co-headline "Cut My Heart Into Pieces" Australian trek with THE USED, followed by summer festival appearances in Europe.

"Ego Trip" deluxe track listing:

01. Kill The Noise

02. Stand Up

03. Swerve (feat. Fever 333 and Sueco)

04. Bloodline

05. Liar

06. Ego Trip

07. Unglued

08. Dying To Believe

09. Killing Time

10. Leave A Light On

11. Always Wandering

12. No Apologies

13. Cut The Line

14. I Surrender

15. Spotlight (Demo)

16. Swerve (Rockzilla Remix) (with HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD)

17. Cut The Line (feat. BEARTOOTH)

18. Stand Up (feat. The Battle Drum Marching Band)

19. Stand Up (Bloody Beatroots Remix)

20. Dying to Believe (Acoustic)

Press photo courtesy of Big Picture Media