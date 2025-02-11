PAPA ROACH Presents £20,000 Check To 'Campaign Against Living Miserably' During U.K. Arena Tour

During their sold-out U.K. tour, California rockers PAPA ROACH presented a cheque for £20,000 to the suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) before their show at Wembley Arena. The "Rise Of The Roach Tour", which spans Europe and two legs across North American arenas and amphitheaters, donated £1 from every U.K. ticket sold to the charity. The band has raised awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout their career.

The tour saw PAPA ROACH bring their biggest-ever production and journey deep through their vast music catalogue, including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of their iconic breakthrough album "Infest". Special guests for the global tour include WAGE WAR in Europe and RISE AGAINST and UNDEROATH in the U.S.

Simon Gunning, CEO of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM),said: "We can't thank PAPA ROACH — and every single person who bought a ticket — enough for their support. Not only have the band raised vital funds for our life-saving work, but they've started a conversation on a global scale about suicide prevention. When we bring these conversations out of the shadows and into the light, we break down the stigma that surrounds it, and that really does save lives. Thanks to PAPA ROACH and all the fans for leaving that light on."

"The kick-off to the 'Rise Of The Roach Tour' has been incredible" said PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix. "CALM, along with every audience from each tour stop, is now part of our mission to 'Leave A Light On' for those who may need help."

PAPA ROACH is still seeing massive streams worldwide — nearly 200 million and counting — from "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" with duet partner Carrie Underwood where all profits go to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The track and campaign were recognized in the 2025 Clio Music Awards, where it received a Bronze award in the category of Social Good.

The band recently released a brand-new single "Even If It Kills Me" via their own label New Noize Records/ADA, which is a welcome return to their alternative hard-rock roots.

PAPA ROACH, the two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling pioneers of alternative hard rock, are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album "Infest" in 2025. Known for their candid approach to mental health, the band has long used their platform to raise awareness for the topic and the cause of suicide prevention, initially with their iconic hit "Last Resort" and through their recent collaboration with Carrie Underwood on "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" which continues to climb the charts almost full year after its release. The ever-evolving band has released eleven studio albums to date, with their latest, "Ego Trip", on their own label, New Noize Records. The band's music has racked up over 850 million streams globally, with "Ego Trip" producing four No. 1 singles and adding to their impressive tally of 26 Top 10 hits and 12 No. 1s across Rock, Alternative, and Hot AC charts.

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is a suicide prevention charity fighting to reduce the devastating impact of suicide in the U.K. They run a life-saving helpline for anyone affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. It's free, anonymous and open from 5 p.m. to midnight every day. Their web site has loads of tools and resources packed with practical, non-clinical advice to make talking and managing mental health easier. CALM also run vital campaigns to increase awareness, smash stereotypes, and change the culture around mental health and suicide.

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch

Left to right in photo: Tobin Esperance (PAPA ROACH),Jacoby Shaddix (PAPA ROACH),Andrew Brown (partnerships director CALM),Tony Palermo (PAPA ROACH),Alan Day (Action! Presents),Jerry Horton (PAPA ROACH)