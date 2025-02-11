EPICA And AMARANTHE Announce 2026 'Arcane Dimensions' European Tour

EPICA And AMARANTHE Announce 2026 'Arcane Dimensions' European TourFebruary 11, 2025
In early 2026, symphonic metal pioneers EPICA and metal powerhouse AMARANTHE will unite on their European "Arcane Dimensions Tour". With rotating co-headline slots, the trek will take them to 26 cities across 13 countries.
As this will be EPICA's first tour in Europe in support of their new album "Aspiral" (out April 11),which has been labelled as "a masterclass in storytelling, grandeur, and timeless melodies", you can expect the band to bring yet another mesmerizing new live show. Inspired by their multiple sold-out "The Symphonic Synergy" experiences and supporting METALLICA in 2023, Simone Simons & Co are eager to bring you the majestic trademarks that propelled them to the top of the metal world. Buckle up, 'cause this band's on fire!
Formed in 2008, AMARANTHE have always walked their own path from the start. With absurdly catchy and crushing pop-metal anthems and euphoric live performances all over the globe, their impact on the scene has been immediate. Their latest album, "The Catalyst" once again delivered the sharpest, cutting edges of melodic metal and electronic rock and with no less than three vocalists on stage and over one billion accumulated streams and 500,000 sold units worldwide, AMARANTHE have long proven that they're masters of their genre.
The combo will be joined by very special guest CHARLOTTE WESSELS THE OBSESSION. The Dutch singer-songwriter and former DELAIN vocalist just recently unleashed her latest solo album, "The Obsession", through Napalm Records, so whether you're a longtime follower or new to the music of all three acts, this tour is set to be a must-see event in the metal scene.
Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale on February 14 at 10:00 CET from epica.nl/tour and amaranthe.se/tour.
2026 "Arcane Dimensions Tour" dates:
Jan. 16 - DE, Cologne - Palladium
Jan. 17 - DE, Munich - Zenith
Jan. 18 - BE, Brussels - Forest National
Jan. 20 - UK, Bristol - Bristol Beacon
Jan. 21 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands
Jan. 23 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo
Jan. 24 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo
Jan. 25 - FR, Paris - Le Zenith
Jan. 27 - CH, Zurich - Halle 662
Jan. 28 - IT, Milan - Alcatraz
Jan. 30 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1
Jan. 31 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Riviera
Feb. 01 - PT, Lisbon - Coliseu dos Recreios
Feb. 03 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse
Feb. 04 - FR, Lyon - Radiant-Bellevue
Feb. 06 - DE, Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena
Feb. 07 - NL, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome
Mar. 06 - DE, Hamburg - Inselpark Arena
Mar. 07 - DE, Leipzig - Haus Auensee
Mar. 08 - DE, Berlin - Columbiahalle
Mar. 10 - DK, Copenhagen - Poolen
Mar. 11 - SE, Stockholm - Fallan
Mar. 13 - FI, Oulu - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali
Mar. 14 - FI, Helsinki - Black Box
Mar. 15 - EE, Tallinn - Helitehas
Mar. 22 - DE, Frankfurt am Main - Jahrhunderthalle