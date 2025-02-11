EPICA And AMARANTHE Announce 2026 'Arcane Dimensions' European Tour

In early 2026, symphonic metal pioneers EPICA and metal powerhouse AMARANTHE will unite on their European "Arcane Dimensions Tour". With rotating co-headline slots, the trek will take them to 26 cities across 13 countries.

As this will be EPICA's first tour in Europe in support of their new album "Aspiral" (out April 11),which has been labelled as "a masterclass in storytelling, grandeur, and timeless melodies", you can expect the band to bring yet another mesmerizing new live show. Inspired by their multiple sold-out "The Symphonic Synergy" experiences and supporting METALLICA in 2023, Simone Simons & Co are eager to bring you the majestic trademarks that propelled them to the top of the metal world. Buckle up, 'cause this band's on fire!

Formed in 2008, AMARANTHE have always walked their own path from the start. With absurdly catchy and crushing pop-metal anthems and euphoric live performances all over the globe, their impact on the scene has been immediate. Their latest album, "The Catalyst" once again delivered the sharpest, cutting edges of melodic metal and electronic rock and with no less than three vocalists on stage and over one billion accumulated streams and 500,000 sold units worldwide, AMARANTHE have long proven that they're masters of their genre.

The combo will be joined by very special guest CHARLOTTE WESSELS THE OBSESSION. The Dutch singer-songwriter and former DELAIN vocalist just recently unleashed her latest solo album, "The Obsession", through Napalm Records, so whether you're a longtime follower or new to the music of all three acts, this tour is set to be a must-see event in the metal scene.

Tickets and VIP upgrades will go on sale on February 14 at 10:00 CET from epica.nl/tour and amaranthe.se/tour.

2026 "Arcane Dimensions Tour" dates:

Jan. 16 - DE, Cologne - Palladium

Jan. 17 - DE, Munich - Zenith

Jan. 18 - BE, Brussels - Forest National

Jan. 20 - UK, Bristol - Bristol Beacon

Jan. 21 - UK, Glasgow - Barrowlands

Jan. 23 - UK, Manchester - O2 Apollo

Jan. 24 - UK, London - Eventim Apollo

Jan. 25 - FR, Paris - Le Zenith

Jan. 27 - CH, Zurich - Halle 662

Jan. 28 - IT, Milan - Alcatraz

Jan. 30 - ES, Barcelona - Razzmatazz 1

Jan. 31 - ES, Madrid - Sala La Riviera

Feb. 01 - PT, Lisbon - Coliseu dos Recreios

Feb. 03 - FR, Toulouse - Bikini Toulouse

Feb. 04 - FR, Lyon - Radiant-Bellevue

Feb. 06 - DE, Ludwigsburg - MHP Arena

Feb. 07 - NL, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

Mar. 06 - DE, Hamburg - Inselpark Arena

Mar. 07 - DE, Leipzig - Haus Auensee

Mar. 08 - DE, Berlin - Columbiahalle

Mar. 10 - DK, Copenhagen - Poolen

Mar. 11 - SE, Stockholm - Fallan

Mar. 13 - FI, Oulu - Tapahtumakeskus Tullisali

Mar. 14 - FI, Helsinki - Black Box

Mar. 15 - EE, Tallinn - Helitehas

Mar. 22 - DE, Frankfurt am Main - Jahrhunderthalle