PAPA ROACH Releases Live Version Of 'Scars' Featuring CHRIS DAUGHTRY

After surprising and captivating the audience on the Nashville stop of the "Revolutions Live" tour with a performance of "Scars" with surprise guest Chris Daughtry, California rockers PAPA ROACH have shared the brand new live version of their hit single. This track is out now and streaming below.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" is not only a fresh take on one of the band's biggest hits, but it also serves as the latest release on the band's latest EP, "Leave A Light (Talk Away The Dark)". The track saw its debut performed live preceded by an emotional PSA delivered by PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix, who pledged a donation to the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention (AFSP) on behalf of each city's attendees, culminating in a $155,000 donation presented in Denver, Colorado. Three months later the song now sits in the top 10 at Rock radio becoming the band's 26th song to reach that plateau.

Shaddix states: "Joining voices with the legendary Chris Daughtry on 'Scars' was not only a surprise for fans at a sold-out show, but the live recording was so great that we wanted to share it with the world. Immediately, Chris was all in on this track also benefitting the AFSP and their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide — a cause that means so much to us both."

Last year, PAPA ROACH was so impacted by the emotive response each night of the "Revolutions Live" tour and the work done by the AFSP that they have since officially re-named the song "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" after the organization's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign, and pledged a perpetual royalty from the song's use, to be donated directly to the AFSP to continue their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide long after the "Revolutions Live" tour concluded.

"Scars Featuring Chris Daughtry (Live)" royalties will also be donated to the AFSP in support of their "Talk Away The Dark" campaign. This impactful initiative teaches you the warning signs for suicide, and how to have a conversation that could save a life — whether it's someone else's or your own. Help is available — talking is the first step to preventing suicide.

Daughtry shares: "It was an honor to perform this classic which has been a personal favorite with my friend Jacoby and the boys when they came to Nashville. It's an even greater honor that it is being used to do some good for an organization that is close to my heart."

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music who in 2020 celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album "Infest". PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health, and have been doing so since day 1 with the iconic release of "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, along their most recent "Ego Trip" on their own label New Noize Records. "Ego Trip" has garnered over 260 million global streams to date, and has produced three No. 1 singles, bringing the band's total to 26 career Top 10 hits and 11 career No. 1s. 23 years into their career, the band continues to have global success.