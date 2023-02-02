PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On Getting Into Yoga: 'I'm Terrible At It'

PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix recently appeared on "Side Jams With Bryan Reesman" to talk about finding a mental health balance by exploring the great outdoors — running, kayaking, fishing — and the things he has learned about himself.

On running too much:

Jacoby: "I ran myself into submission [last summer]. I messed myself up because I wasn't stretching, and I was running six to nine miles every day for almost three weeks straight. I get in these obsessive rhythms sometimes, and it's not always healthy. I felt like somebody had kicked me in my balls, and it was like that for 24 hours a day. I would tell my doctor and he's, like, 'Dude, your body's so tight and so seized up that you need to do something different, bro. You need to get into some yoga.' So recently I've been doing yoga, and I'm terrible at it. I'm totally not flexible. It's not graceful; it doesn't look good. But in essence, I don't feel like I've been kicked in my balls anymore which is good. I struggle with balance. That's one of my struggles in my life."

How running without music helps him:

Jacoby: "That was a turning point, running without music. I go in spurts with and without. But running without music... I don't know if it's me just testing my mental toughness or whatever, but I've found that as I've done that the negative self-talk loop just disappears... Because I'll put music on and then all of a sudden I'm comparing my career to somebody else's career. And I'm comparing my record sales to their record sales. And I'm like, 'Oh, God,' and I'm trying to do this running thing. So running without music has been very good for me. I could just work out whatever type of issues I got going on on the line and I come back … clear headed. I'm ready to go."

How he has to pace himself onstage as he gets older:

Jacoby: "[At one show] there were these big old sub speakers in front of the stage. [The tech is] like, 'Do you want me to tape them off?' I'm like, 'Don't worry, dude, I'm fine. I'll just roll out there.' Well, I roll out there and dancing around, and I roll my fucking ankle right in the little hole where the grip is to grab the speaker. I'm hobbling around on stage. It hurt, [but] I could still go do my thing. I rolled it pretty good. Anytime I get injured as an adult now, it's not like I was 15 years old and you roll your ankle and you're good the next day. My time to get rad is limited. So I gotta pace my get rad."

What will he be like at 60?

Jacoby: "I'll still be a fucking spaz, dude. I still will. That's just who I am."

PAPA ROACH recently announced the digital deluxe edition of the band's eleventh studio album "Ego Trip", and the long-awaited release date of "Ego Trip" standard edition on vinyl. The 20-track digital deluxe release features remixed versions of songs from the original record, as well as new music.

PAPA ROACH has just hit the road for the second leg of the "Rockzilla" tour. A co-headline run with FALLING IN REVERSE and featuring special guest HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD and opener ESCAPE THE FATE, this sequel kicked off in Rochester, New York on February 1 and will include stops in 21 cities across the U.S.

PAPA ROACH will be traveling abroad later this year for a string of U.K. dates with DON BROCO and DANCE GAVIN DANCE, the co-headline "Cut My Heart Into Pieces" Australian trek with THE USED, followed by summer festival appearances in Europe.