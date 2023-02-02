UFO's PHIL MOGG Is 'Not Quite There Yet' In His Post-Heart Attack Recovery

UFO frontman Phil Mogg is still recovering from the heart attack he suffered more than five months ago. The 74-year-old British-born musician was rushed to the hospital in late August where he had two stents implanted into his coronary arteries. This is known medically as a coronary angioplasty and aims to re-open the blocked coronary artery by inserting one or more stents. This helps keep the narrowed artery open.

On Wednesday (February 1),the UFO social media channels shared the following update from Mogg: "Dear all, I have been asked for an update on my rematch with Mike Tyson. I'm not quite there yet, but making inroads to the peak of my former powers, whilst studying the magical charms of Shanky's Whipp made in Ireland (where else!). Rehab exercise has finished, the doc has signed me off, and I have been yodelling at Brighton Electric Studios and finishing up some tunes for a Moggish album - an eccentric collection of songs that will be in my spring collection and which will put some lead in your pencil. Ho Ho!

"I would like to most sincerely thank everyone for their kind get well messages, they have worked a treat, Thumbs up emoji.

"All the very best to you all, Phil x"

He also made a reference to the photo featuring several bottles of whiskey, rum and tequila which was included with the post, saying: "PS I would like to make it quite clear that I'm not endorsing excessive alcohol use of any kind!"

UFO's farewell tour was scheduled to kick off on October 15, 2022 at the De Casino in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium and run through a final show at the Fuzz Club in Athens, Greece on October 29, 2022.

When the news of Mogg's heart attack was first made public, UFO said in a statement: "On Thursday September 1st, 2022 — after having performed several detailed examinations in the past days — the doctors pronounced a strict performance ban for Mogg until further notice. This is why the entire Last Orders farewell tour, which was supposed to lead across Europe from October 15 to 29, 2022 before ending in Athens, had to be cancelled.

"If and when the tour or — at the very least — individual shows can be made up for, is currently completely unclear and will depend on Mogg's recovery, among other things. His rehabilitation therapy will be starting in about six weeks. According to the doctors, it is not yet possible to give any concrete statements about the duration and scope of the treatment."

In 2021, UFO announced that it would embark on its final tour featuring a series of exclusive concerts in summer 2022 to bid farewell to its fans in style. UFO was scheduled to play the very last concert of in Athens, where the band performed its first show featuring current guitarist Vinnie Moore in February 2004.

When UFO's final concert was first announced, Mogg was anticipating this very special farewell show with mixed feelings, while also very much looking forward to UFO once again meeting their extensive fan base between summer and autumn 2022.

Mogg, who turned 74 in April 2022, said: "After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories — as well as some difficult moments, naturally — it'll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

In his original statement announcing UFO's final tour, Mogg said the decision was "a long time coming," adding that while "being out on the road isn't always tremendously luxurious and although the playing is as great as it ever was, the stuff that surrounds it becomes very tiresome. I always told myself that when I reached that stage, I would step down, and that's what I'm going to do. This is the right time for me to quit."

UFO guitarist/keyboard player Paul Raymond died in April 2019. He appeared on more than a dozen of UFO's albums, including "Lights Out" and the live classic "Strangers In The Night".

UFO's current lineup includes original members Mogg and drummer Andy Parker, as well as Moore, who joined in 2003, and Rob De Luca (bass),a member since 2012.

UFO's latest release was the 2017 covers collection "The Salentino Cuts".