PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On Newly Completed Track 'Clickbait': 'It's The Most 'Nu Metal' Song We've Ever Written In Our Career'

In an interview with Magenta TV conducted at this past weekend's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix was asked if the band's material for the upcoming album follows an "anthemic and catchy" vibe, similar to the "Even If It Kills Me" single, which arrived earlier this year. Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So far, kind of that's where we're resting. It's always an adventure when we're making a record. We just dropped a brand new [song] called 'Braindead' that's, like — it's almost got like an old-school 'Infest'-era feel of PAPA ROACH. And so we're really kind of dipping into both worlds where some of it's modern and anthemic and then some of it is just stripped down and raw and classic. And I think that both of those worlds are something that I love about our band, that we can progress, but then we can also embrace some of the core of who we were and where we came from."

Shaddix continued: "We've got another track we just finished up called 'Clickbait', and it's the most 'nu metal' song we've ever written in our career, even from back in 2000. It's got this vibe about it that's just — it's on another level, man. I'm excited for the fans to hear that one."

Asked when the next PAPA ROACH album will come out, Jacoby said: "Next year sometime. Probably later next year. I think we're gonna take our time to release it, but we are gonna continue to release new music. And we have another song coming later this year."

Last week, PAPA ROACH released the official music video for "Braindead", featuring Toby Morse, frontman of H2O. The clip was directed by Jesse Davey and Ed Shiers and produced by Joanna DeLane of Proper Pictures.

In July, PAPA ROACH released a music video for an acoustic version of "Even If It Kills Me". The original single reached No. 1 at U.S. Rock Radio, marking PAPA ROACH's 13th appearance at the top of the charts.

In March, PAPA ROACH released a "reimagined" version of "Even If It Kills Me". The band and Joshua Landry again produced the track. "Even If It Kills Me (Reimagined)" was a fresh take on its heavier counterpart, showcasing the hit song in a new light, with a melodic arrangement and signature vocals delivered by Shaddix.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, including "Ego Trip".

Photo credit: Bryson Roatch