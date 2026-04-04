PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX On Normalizing Mental Health Discussions: 'I Think It's Important That We Address It'

In a new interview with Australia's Heavy, PAPA ROACH frontman Jacoby Shaddix talked about how he and his bandmates aim to break the stigma around mental health issues by continuing to share his struggles with addiction, depression and suicidal thoughts. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's always been a fabric of who we are and what we sing about and what we talk about in our music. Taking the darkness and turning it into light, taking lemons and making lemonade — just a goofy saying like that really means something deep.

"Change, transformation has been a huge part of my life, creatively, personally, spiritually," he explained. "And the mental health conversation has come to the forefront in the recent years. And I think it's important that we address it. I think it's important that we find ways to heal and grow and then take what we've learned individually and pass it on to somebody that is in need of healing and growing. I think in order to keep that healing and that evolution, you have to share it. You gotta help somebody that's in need. And I think that that is the magic. It's not about just healing and growing; it's about healing and growing and helping and serving. That's where the magic is. 'Cause if you just keep it for yourself, that's not how you change the world. And I think it's an inside job in the beginning to heal and grow, but then, like I said a million times over, if you share that and you can help somebody else, it helps put things in perspective, I think.

"It's been an evolution for me in this career, and I think we're entering into this era of there's some wisdom that I've gained and I wanna share it," Jacoby concluded.

This past March, PAPA ROACH released the official Hannah Gray Hall-directed music video for the band's powerful new single, "Wake Up Calling". The track, which was made available in late January via New Noize Records/ADA, following in the footsteps of "Scars" and "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" , shows the more melodic, emotionally vulnerable side of their songwriting, but still retains the intensity and honesty that have defined their career for over two decades.

"Wake Up Calling" debuted at a surprise performance in Nashville to an audience of artists and industry-folk at the Whiskey Jam on Broadway three months ago. It was produced by Colin Brittain (LINKIN PARK, ALL TIME LOW, A DAY TO REMEMBER) and explores themes of connection, self-reckoning, and emotional dependence.

PAPA ROACH are two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling leaders in alternative hard rock music. PAPA ROACH are not unfamiliar with calling attention to mental health and have been doing so since the seminal release of their first hit single "Last Resort". Since then, the band has gone on to create 10 studio albums, including "Ego Trip".