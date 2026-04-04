STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET On His Thyroid Cancer Battle: 'I'm Just Kind Of Putting Everything In God's Hands'

In a new interview with Christian Music Guys, Michael Sweet of Christian rockers STRYPER was asked to share something that God's been doing in his life recently that would help build the podcast's viewers' and listeners' faith. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, look, I tell you, I've been going through some health issues. I think most people know that. And I'm just kind of putting everything in God's hands. And one thing that it's taught me is how to do just that. And I found that until I was diagnosed — I have thyroid cancer, so they're keeping an eye on everything, and I'm doing fine at the moment — but until I was diagnosed, I didn't really think much about my mortality or the ever after, just being honest. But then the minute you're faced with something like that, you do think about that. And it's something we all better think about, because we're all gonna face it. And what it did, in my mind, in my heart, is made me want to change my perspective and my priorities on life and try to put what's important at the top of the list and what's not important at the bottom of the list. That's easier said than done, but if you can do that, you're gonna be a lot better off by doing so. And I think that's something that — my diagnosis has helped me somewhat to do that, and I'm very happy about that. And then just losing so many people, man."

He continued: "I don't know about you guys, but it's something I've really noticed the past year is how many people have gone. Just recently, Tommy DeCarlo. I was singing with Tommy in BOSTON. He's gone. And if you had asked me a year ago if I would see that happening, I would say 'no way'. But it's reality. And not to sound morbid, but it's coming for us all. And that's why it's important to stay humble and put God first. And let God lead your path and lead your way. And wake up every morning and say a simple prayer. Go to bed every night and say a simple prayer. Start and end your days with prayer. It doesn't have to be anything long. Bring God into your day. Let him be a part of it. And if you do, you are gonna be a lot better off."

Last fall, Sweet revealed that he had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, the most common type of thyroid cancer. The diagnosis came less than a month after he underwent a biopsy of a nodule in the right lobe of his thyroid. He later said that he was "a prime candidate for 'active surveillance'. What that means is they're going to do an ultrasound in six months to see if there has been any change to the nodule in my right thyroid," he explained. "It is malignant, but the good news is it's self contained and surrounded by healthy tissue. It's also small enough that they feel it makes more sense to 'keep an eye on it' instead of rushing surgery at this point in time. They feel that surgery itself is more risky than the nodule itself. At least for now. So, I'll have an ultrasound in June and we'll go from there. My hopes and prayers are to see it disappear. Maybe through diet, hope and prayers, it will."

Last December, Sweet told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about his papillary thyroid cancer diagnosis: "Well, I've noticed over the past 10 years some issues with my neck and my voice, a little more difficulty singing like I wanna sing. And I just wrote it off to getting older and age and whatnot. I went in and got checked and they scoped me and did an ultrasound and they discovered that I had some nodules on my thyroid on each side. And they just kept an eye on those for a number of years. And they got bigger, they got larger, and then one in particular, the one on my left side, got large enough where they wanted to biopsy it, and it came back malignant. I had surgery two years ago to have that removed. My right side, I have Hashimoto's [chronic autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid gland] and I had a nodule on that side, but it wasn't suspicious. They didn't think I'd have any issues with that. Having the other side removed and going on medication, well, obviously things took a different direction. There was some new calcification in that nodule and they did a biopsy and it came back malignant. So I gotta go through it again."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk to clarify if this was the same kind of operation he already underwent two years ago but just in "another part of the thyroid", Sweet said: "That's correct. Yeah, they left it in my right thyroid, with that nodule, 'cause they weren't concerned about it. Obviously things have a way of working themselves out, uh, different from what you might think and plans change, and that's what happened with me. So I've gotta go have the same surgery…"

Michael continued: "I've got all these people who — God bless them, and I appreciate it — are reaching out to me about holistic medicine and natural healing and this and that. And to be honest with you, I just wanna get it out of there. And I don't wanna mess around with it… It's papillary, slow growing. It's at a stage where I'm okay, but if I ignore it and I'm not proactive, it'll get to a point where it will eventually spread, and then I've got real issues."

Sweet also talked about the importance of early cancer detection, because it drastically improves treatment effectiveness, increases survival rates, and often allows for less invasive treatment, making it easier and cheaper to cure, catching cancers before they spread. Asked if there were any symptoms that he noticed before getting diagnosed, Michael said: "There are symptoms, and I had those symptoms. I mean, probably the biggest symptom that you will notice is a hoarseness. You can probably hear it in my throat right now. I never had a hoarseness in my throat. So I went to go get checked to see if I had any polyps on my vocal folds, and I didn't. And when you have any type of prolonged hoarseness or sore throat, and then the obvious, if you have any protrusions in your neck, when you tilt your head back, any lumps, anything you see it, don't mess with it. Go. And chances are it's not gonna be anything. I'm in the very rare minimum and few that it develops into cancer. I wanna say, I believe it's four or five percent. Well, I'm that guy. And it's happened twice. So, it's one of those things. And I'm not gonna sit here and whine about it or anything. I mean, everybody has their issues — we all do — but I think the key is being proactive. Don't put off for tomorrow what you should deal with today regarding your health. Don't do it. Colonoscopy — I was scared to death to get a colonoscopy. I don't know why. I just was. I finally got one. I waited till I was 53. Thank God there were no issues at all. I'm good, but don't wait. Go deal with it."

According to the Columbia University Department Of Surgery, papillary thyroid cancer makes up about 80% of all cases of thyroid cancer. It is also the thyroid cancer with the best prognosis and most patients can be cured if treated appropriately and early enough.

In December 2023, Sweet underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. Five months later, he told Steve Mascord of White Line Fever TV about the procedure: "I had nodules a nodule in each side of my thyroid, so thyroid nodules. And one of those got larger and larger. It was biopsied and it was cancer. So they removed half of my thyroid, [the left] half. [The right] half I still have. I have a nodule there still that's cystic they're gonna keep an eye on. I had to start thyroid medication. But I had the surgery back in December — December 15th [of 2023]."

Regarding how the operation affected his singing voice, Sweet said at the time: "I could feel the pressure of the room and the space in that area with those nodules getting larger. I could feel it. And it's been like that for a few years. I've had 'em for a while, but I had to have it removed because of the cancer, and I dealt with it right away. But having the side of that thyroid removed, they had to cut through some muscles. So I can really feel it — it just feels different, it's the only way I can describe it. My vocal nerve was not damaged. I went to the best doctor in Boston who specializes in that, specifically not damaging the vocal nerve. He uses a very particular monitoring system, and he kind of wrote the book on that. And no damage to my vocal nerve — thank God. But still, it feels weird when I sing. It feels like someone kind of has their hand on my throat. It's the only way I can describe it."

STRYPER released its long-awaited Christmas album, "The Greatest Gift Of All", in November 2025 via Frontiers Music Srl.

STRYPER's latest all-original studio album, "When We Were Kings", came out in September 2024.

Sweet's new album, "The Master Plan", his most personal and spiritually resonant solo LP yet, was made available on April 3, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.