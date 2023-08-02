PAPA ROACH's JACOBY SHADDIX Praises FALLING IN REVERSE's Cover Of 'Last Resort': RONNIE RADKE 'Really Made It Special'

In a new interview with "The Dark" on the 94 Rocks KFML radio station, PAPA ROACH singer Jacoby Shaddix spoke about FALLING IN REVERSE's recently released cover of PAPA ROACH's "Last Resort" which saw the Ronnie Radke-fronted outfit turning the song into a slow-burning, piano-led ballad. Jacoby said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it was, like, probably about two or three years ago, we had hit [Ronnie] up… We hit a few different artists up about, 'Hey, we wanna do a re-imagination of 'Last Resort'. We'll celebrate the history and the legacy of the track.' And he was just, like, 'Oh, I'm all about it.' [He] hit me up a few months later and he was, like, 'I've really got something special I'm doing right now. I'm really excited about it.' And time goes on. And then we went and did a tour [together]. And the first day of the tour, he was, like, 'Dude, I got that version I wanna play you.' It was last year. And I remember he came to the dressing room, and I just had goosebumps. And then when I heard it, I was just, like, 'Oh man.' He just tapped into the raw emotion of the lyric and really made it special, made it his."

Shaddix continued: "I just recently… I was on tour, and my wife, she FaceTimes me. She had all tears in her eyes. I'm, like, 'What's going on?' She's, like, 'Honey, I just heard the song Ronnie did, FALLING IN REVERSE, the cover of 'Last Resort', and I just was moved."

Jacoby went on to say that "Last Resort" has been "such a massive part" of PAPA ROACH's lives since its original release in 2000. "This song we put out, it really gave us a career, gave us an opportunity to go make an impact on the world with music," he explained. "And to see it kind of come back at us in such a powerful way… [We] can't ask for anything better."

Circling back to FALLING IN REVERSE's version of the track, Jacoby said: "[Ronnie] nailed it. That dude is — he's wildly talented. Straight up. It's crazy too. 'Cause I see that dude sit down at a piano and start ripping it. That's probably the coolest quality about that dude is he's got these little secret talents. I'm, like, 'Hold on. You're good at piano too. That's dope.'"

"Last Resort" originally appeared on PAPA ROACH's breakthrough album "Infest", which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020. The LP peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) for sales in excess of three million copies in the U.S. alone. It also featured the fan favorites "Broken Home", "Blood Brothers" and "Between Angels & Insects".