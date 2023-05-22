PARADISE LOST To Re-Record 'Icon' Album For 30th Anniversary

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "Icon", British gothic metal pioneers are re-recording the LP for a special new release. There will also be "an extra special vinyl" version of the album.

Earlier today, PARADISE LOST wrote on social media: "'Icon', our fourth album was released in 1993 and for it's 30th anniversary, we're re-recording it and doing an extra special vinyl release. That's all we can share for now, but watch this space for more information and a few special announcements very soon!"

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.

Two months ago, PARADISE LOST welcomed Guido Zima Montanarini as their official new drummer.

Last September, Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

PARADISE LOST's latest album, "Obsidian", was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Photo credit: Anne C. Swallow for Nuclear Blast Records