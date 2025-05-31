PARADISE LOST Welcomes Back Drummer JEFF SINGER

British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST have been rejoined by drummer Jeff Singer. Jeff previously played with the band between 2004 and 2008 and appeared on the albums "Paradise Lost" (2005) and "In Requiem" (2007).

Earlier today (Saturday, May 31),Singer released the following statement via social media: "When I got a call asking if I would drum for PARADISE LOST again, it was clear the time was right and we could actually make this happen. Nothing could make me prouder. Firstly, the band, management and fans have always made me feel part of the family and secondly as a fan of the band it is a dream and something I have thought about a lot over the years. PARADISE LOST are in my blood. I can't wait and am so excited to get out there with the lads playing the songs I love and meeting our amazing loyal fans again."

Less than a week ago, PARADISE LOST parted ways with its drummer of the past two years, Guido Zima Montanarini. The band announced his exit in a social media post on May 29, saying: "We've made the difficult creative decision to part ways with our drummer, Guido Zima. We thank Guido for his contributions to the band and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

When Guido first joined PARADISE LOST in March 2023 as the replacement for Finnish drummer Waltteri Väyrynen, PARADISE LOST guitarist Greg Mackintosh said in a statement: "We welcome Guido as PARADISE LOST's new drummer. He cut his teeth with us on our European tour at the end of 2022. Guido did such a good job that we have decided to make him our new drummer and he will be playing on all upcoming PL shows and working on new material with us for our next album."

PARADISE LOST just completed "The Devil Embraced" North American tour. The trek kicked off on May 16 at the Milwaukee Metal Fest and concluded on May 24 at Maryland Deathfest.

In September 2022, Väyrynen left PARADISE LOST to join OPETH. At the time, he issued a statement saying that his decision involved "absolutely no bad blood or drama whatsoever."

In a recent interview with Alejandrosis, PARADISE LOST guitarist Aaron Aedy spoke about the status of the follow-up to the band's latest album, "Obsidian", which was released in May 2020 via Nuclear Blast. He said: "It's not fully mixed yet, but it's recorded." Asked if he could give fans some details about the musical direction of the new PARADISE LOST material, Aaron said: "No. It's like opening your presents before Christmas. No, I don't wanna go into the new album too much just yet, 'cause I'll wait to see what it's like when it's mixed. It's almost finished, but not quite."

This past March, Mackintosh told Chile's PowerOfMetal.cl that PARADISE LOST's new LP would likely be released "September time." He added: "It's been the longest time we've ever had between albums. But that's kind of because of the pandemic as well… So shit happens. And, yeah, hopefully it'll come out September, October time this year."

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fourth album, "Icon", PARADISE LOST re-recorded the LP for a special new release. There was also "an extra special vinyl" version of the album, both of which were made available in December 2023.

"Icon 30" is a totally re-recorded version of "Icon", and PARADISE LOST once again worked with longtime collaborator and producer Jaime Gomez Arellano.

PARADISE LOST recorded the vocals and drums for "Icon 30" at Jaime's new studio Arda Recorders in Porto, Portugal. The rest of the album was completed at Mackintosh's Black Planet Studios. "Icon 30" also features brand new artwork created by Scott Robinson and new liner notes from Kerrang!'s Nick Ruskell.

"Icon" marked a departure from the death-doom sound of PARADISE LOST's early work and was the last album to feature Matthew Archer on drums.

In February 2018, "Icon" was inducted into the Decibel "Hall Of Fame", with the magazine naming it influential to the development of the gothic metal subgenre.

Formed in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in 1988, PARADISE LOST were unlikely candidates for metal glory when they slithered from the shadows and infiltrated the U.K. underground. But not content with spawning an entire subgenre with early death/doom masterpiece "Gothic" nor with conquering the metal mainstream with the balls-out power of 1995's "Draconian Times", they have subsequently traversed multiple genre boundaries with skill and grace, evolving through the pitch-black alt-rock mastery of 1990s classics "One Second" and "Host" to the muscular but ornate grandeur of 2009's "Faith Divides Us - Death Unites Us" and "Tragic Idol" (2012),with the nonchalant finesse of grand masters. The band's "The Plague Within" (2015) and "Medusa" (2017) albums saw a much-celebrated return to brutal, old-school thinking, via two crushing monoliths to slow-motion death and spiritual defeat.