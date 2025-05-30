ACCEPT's WOLF HOFFMANN: 'As A Musician, You Have To Constantly Adapt' To Social Media And Technological Advancements

In a new interview with Carlos Guimarães of Portugal's Caminhos Metálicos, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann was asked if he it's difficult adapting to all the social media platforms and technological advancements which have changed the way artists create and promote their music. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, it is difficult. But it's the same in everyday life too, isn't it? I mean, we used to get mail and regular postcards and things, and now it's all in this thing [shows his smartphone] and it's all digital and you have to sign up for an app and you have to get a verification code and all that shit all day long. So it's not just in the music business; it's everywhere. And I think we sort of live in the times that are — it's almost like a revolution. It's almost like the technical revolution that happened a hundred years ago, and now in the digital sort of transformation where everything becomes digital.

"Just the other day I wanted to go to a concert, and I was put on a guest list," he continued. "And I had to get this e-mail — there was a link — and I had to download an app and register and [get] a code, and I was worn out after 20 minutes. It was a very simple thing, but nothing is as simple anymore as it used to be… But certain things get easier; other stuff gets more difficult. I remember the good old days when we had to use roadmaps and street city maps and try to find our way through…

"I guess we're right in the middle of it all," Hoffmann added. "And, of course, as a musician, you have to constantly adapt to all the social media and TikTok and this and that, and sometimes it's a bit much for me, but I have no choice. I mean, nobody has a choice, really. It's, like, stay on it, at least to a degree, or to fall away. And I don't think we can afford to fall away. 'Cause some musicians say, 'Ah, it's all bullshit. I don't wanna deal with it.' But more and more realize you can't do that. If you wanna stay relevant, if you wanna stay in the business, you have to stay current with what's going on."

A month ago, Hoffmann told Mark Strigl that longtime ACCEPT producer Andy Sneap won't be involved with the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary album, Wolf said: "He will not be on this one, because he asked for a year off from us. I asked him, I begged him to produce his album, but then we found a good buddy of his. His name is Zeuss [Chris Harris]. He's producing it."

Hoffmann continued: "[Andy is] kind of part of the family now, but he's been touring so much with [JUDAS] PRIEST [as that band's touring guitarist], and he's been working so much in the studio last year. I think he did SAXON, he did PRIEST, he also did DREAM THEATER — he's done a bunch of stuff. So when I said, 'Hey, can we work this year again?' He said, 'Man, can I please have a year off?', which is understandable."

Regarding ACCEPT's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour, which is expected to launch at the end of the year, Wolf said: "It's gonna be a retrospective of the whole 50-year career and, of course, it's gonna feature a lot of the important stuff from the '80s and some deeper cuts. And we're gonna perform with guest singers and guest players, and it's gonna be super exciting, like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You only have one shot at a 50-year anniversary… I don't think we'll get a chance for another one."

Sneap produced ACCEPT's last six studio albums: "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),"Too Mean To Die" (2021) and "Humanoid" (2024).

Zeuss has previously worked with ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE, SHADOWS FALL, DEMON HUNTER, OVERKILL and REVOCATION, among many others.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for Dirkschneider, who was the band's original lead singer. Mark can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums.