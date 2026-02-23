PARADISE LOST's GREGOR MACKINTOSH Responds To Speculation About His Weight Loss, Reveals He Is Dealing With 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Guitarist Gregor Mackintosh of British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST has revealed that he is going through some "health issues" which have resulted in him losing a significant amount of weight.

Earlier today (Monday, February 23),the 55-year-old musician, who co-founded PARADISE LOST nearly four decades ago, shared the following message via social media: "Hey Everyone. I've been told that there are a lot of messages regarding my weight loss over the past few months. I wouldn't normally comment on such a private thing, but I think it's for the best in this case, to stop any further speculation.

"I do have some ongoing health issues, which have intensified of late. I won't bore anyone with the details, but I am getting good care and I feel fine. None of this affects my ability to play and I am currently on tour with PARADISE LOST. The crowds are killer and PL are sounding better than they have in years.

"I truly appreciate everyone's concern.

"See you on the road."

PARADISE LOST is continuing to tour in support of its 17th album, "Ascension", which came out last September via Nuclear Blast Records. The band's first LP in five years, following 2020's critically acclaimed "Obsidian", was produced by Mackintosh and mixed/mastered by Lawrence Mackrory.

In a 2025 interview with Echoes And Dust, Gregor was asked if he still looks forward to and enjoys touring. He responded: "Yeah, because each night is different; it's always different. Certain things happen, good or bad, within a day that make things memorable, and you can never really get bored of traveling around. I mean, the travel is boring. Flying is boring. I do get sick of airports, but actually seeing places and being different places is great. Meeting different people. I'm a bit of a loner, though. I'm not a social butterfly, so I'm very selective about how and when I hang out at these places, but yeah, I still enjoy it. The performing side is not the side that I got into this for, though. It's the creative side. Some guys in the band live for the performing side. For me personally, it's having a nugget of something in your head and then seeing it come to fruition and being a record was always the thing that excited me the most, and continues to do that. But the performance side, it has its highs and lows."