RITCHIE BLACKMORE Presented With 'Lifetime Achievement' Award From The National GUITAR Museum

The National GUITAR Museum announced that Ritchie Blackmore, the esteemed guitar legend whose vast career spans more than 60 years, has received its annual "Lifetime Achievement" Award. Blackmore is the sixteenth recipient of the award.

Ritchie Blackmore joins previous award winners including Honeyboy Edwards, Jeff Beck, Bonnie Raitt, Liona Boyd, Jose Feliciano and B.B. King. Recipients are recognized for a lifetime of contributing to the legacy of the guitar and having a singular historical importance to the development and historical appreciation of the instrument.

HP Newquist, The National GUITAR Museum executive director, commented: "Most people know Ritchie from being the driving creative force behind two of the defining hard rock bands of all time — DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW. But before starting those bands, he had a long career as a London session musician, performing on records by numerous artists, including THE OUTLAWS. And then — after helping to define hard rock guitar in the 1960s, '70s, and '80s — he formed BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, incorporating medieval and Renaissance acoustic music into his immense repertoire."

Said Blackmore, "I'm rather thrown by the magnitude of this honorable award. I am grateful to accept this award and this recognition."

Blackmore's guitar playing has inspired countless numbers of musicians to follow in his wake, and very few guitarists can match his lifetime of achievements. His influence is pervasive amongst players in a wide variety of genres, from blues-rock and heavy metal on to neoclassical and pop rock. It is conceivable that every electric guitarist on the planet has learned how to play the riff Blackmore came up with for "Smoke On The Water".

Added Newquist: "It's difficult to find any modern guitarist who has incorporated so many diverse styles into their playing — and then fused them all into something recognizably their own over their entire career. Ritchie was one of the first electric guitarists to add classical melodicism to his playing, along with classical speed and finesse. I think that most of the early '80s guitarists who played lightning fast riffs and claimed to be learning from Bach and Mozart were, in fact, borrowing from Ritchie."

Ritchie Blackmore joins previous The National GUITAR Museum "Lifetime Achievement" award recipients:

2010: David Honeyboy Edwards

2011: Roger McGuinn

2012: B.B. King

2013: Vic Flick

2014: Buddy Guy

2015: Tony Iommi

2016: Glen Campbell

2017: Bonnie Raitt

2018: Liona Boyd

2019: Jose Feliciano

2020: Eddie Van Halen (in memoriam)

2021: Al Di Meola

2022: Jeff Beck

2023: Tommy Emmanuel

2024: Alex Lifeson

2025: Ritchie Blackmore

The National GUITAR Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to the history, evolution, and cultural impact of the guitar. Its touring exhibitions have been featured in more than 60 museums worldwide.

In the coming year, those exhibitions will become the basis of The National GUITAR Museum and its permanent home.