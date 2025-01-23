PARADISE SLAVES, Featuring Former Members Of 36 CRAZYFISTS And DIECAST, Announces Debut Album

PARADISE SLAVES, the brand new band featuring former members of 36 CRAZYFISTS and DIECAST, will release its debut album, "With Hell In His Eyes", on May 2 via Spinefarm.

"To me, the overall concept of 'With Hell In His Eyes' is to never surrender, continue to fight, and continue to be grateful for life," states PARADISE SLAVES singer Brock Lindow. "Those were my thoughts. I'm a 49-year-old man who has lived and learned a lot. No one is perfect. Coming to this realization, trying to be better each day is a definitely goal."

Today, the band has also shared the video for "Dreamers". It follows PARADISE SLAVES' debut single, "A Fever To Defeat".

Watch the "Dreamers" video, comprised of footage of the band in performance mode, below.

A chugging palm-muted riff slips into an airy verse punctuated a breathy melody. The rush climaxes on a chantable chorus "I would've traded everything, but it kept running from me."

"My wife is from South Africa, and we battled immigration for five years," Lindow explains, offering a deep look at the highly personal subject matter. "She couldn't leave the entire time, and her parents had gotten sick. It was really rough. It's about our situation, the personal struggle, the hardships we dealt with."

The Boston-by-way-of-Anchorage quartet cements an uncanny union between aforementioned vocal powerhouse Lindow (36 CRAZYFISTS),solo artist and guitarist Tyler Stroetzel, guitarist Jon Kita (DIECAST),bassist Brad Horion (DIECAST),and drummer Ryan Manning (PENTAGRAM, BLITZKID).

Mutual admiration and respect sparked the initial flame for PARADISE SLAVES, yet their newly forged friendship lit up their chemistry as brightly as a pyre. That same energy surges through their full-length debut album.

As the story goes, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE guitarist Joel Stroetzel shot a text over to Lindow mid-pandemic. As it turned out, his younger brother Tyler was putting together a solo album, "Dark Verses, Vol. 1", and wanted Lindow to sing on a track. Right away, the duo hit it off as collaborators and buddies.

Following the first song, they continued to write and record. Given his longstanding friendship with Brock, Kita naturally fit in and joined the fold followed by Horion and Manning. Jamming away, they nodded to formative inspirations such as SOUNDGARDEN and ALICE IN CHAINS twisted up with just the right amount of hardcore grit and heavy metal eloquence. In between, they performed alongside the likes of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, and more. Eventually, the group congregated at Tin Bridge Studios in Massachusetts in order to record.

"This band is something I didn't expect," admits Lindow. "After it fell in my lap, I was making new music with new people and we became brothers, and for that, I'm so grateful. When you get a gift like this, you need to put your best foot forward and have some fire. I definitely still have the same fire and love for making music as I always had and it manifests in PARADISE SLAVES."

"With Hell In His Eyes" track listing:

01. For Those Who Watch The Sea

02. Aesthetic Of Serpents

03. A Fever To Defeat

04. Dreamers

05. With Hell In His Eyes

06. Glass Mountain

07. Swim North (feat. Trevor Phipps)

08. How Far From Fragile

09. Somebody To Shove (SOUL ASYLUM cover)

10. Always Have Always Will

Photo: Josh DeForge